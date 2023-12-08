Fred Again.. continues to deliver the hits. Tonight (December 8), the prolific DJ and producer has teamed up with Baby Keem for a trippy new single, “Leavemealone.”

On the song, Fred drops a hypnotic beat, featuring vocal chops and samples of Keem’s fan-favorite tracks, “Bullies” and “South Africa.”

Fred first shared the song at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago during a set in August. Though, at the time, “Leavemealone” was unfinished. Still, he continued to play it at shows and festivals, before finally getting Keem to clear the sample.

As Fred Again.. continues to develop a cult-like following, In an interview with GQ Australia, he noted the feeling he gets seeing fans move to his music, and how they have interpreted it in their own ways.

“The feeling that feels most meaningful to me,” he says, “will also feel that way to other people, I think. It sounds unbelievable now, but when I was making the first sh*t, I really thought ‘this is just only for me’. And there was all sorts of anxiety and stress with trying to make just that right. So, yeah, I think that’s been a very powerful thing to see how much other people have taken that feeling in and made it their own.”

You can listen to “Leavemealone” above.

