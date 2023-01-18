After having to postpone their tour last year, Ibeyi will be touring the US starting in March. Today (January 18), the French-Cuban duo announced the dates for their Spell 31 Tour.

Ibeyi is comprised of sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz. They were originally scheduled to tour the US last year in support of their Spell 31 album, but they had to postpone the trek. With their global perspective and soulful sound, Ibeyi continued to push alternative music to new places with the LP. The album featured the songs “Lavender & Red Roses” featuring Jorja Smith and “Made of Gold” with Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu.

For those fans who were waiting for Ibeyi to return to the US, they announced the dates for their Spell 31 Tour. The tour kicks off in LA on March 10. Ibeyi will perform in cities across the country throughout the month. On April 2, the tour will wrap up in Miami. Check out Ibeyi’s website for information on when tickets will be available.

Ibeyi’s Spell 31 album was released in May. Last year, they also teamed up with Puerto Rican rapper Residente for his powerful song “This Is Not America.” In 2016, Beyoncé included the duo in her visual Lemonade album.

Find Ibeyi’s upcoming tour dates below.

3/10/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

3/11/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box

3/12/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

3/14/2023 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

3/15/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

3/18/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

3/19/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/23/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

3/24/2023 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

3/25/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

3/26/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/28/2023 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

3/29/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

4/02/2023 — Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell