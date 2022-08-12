Indiecast Debates The 2022 Song Of The Summer

Did the idea of a “song of the summer” come about organically, or is it just some concept artificially invented by content-starved media companies? Either way, this week’s Indiecast episode has hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen debating which artist between Harry Styles, Kate Bush, and Seals & Crofts (really!) can claim the title.

Since this week’s episode is another No Meat Friday edition, Steven and Ian share a number of noteworthy indie music stories from this week. They walk through revelations from a new interview with The 1975’s Matty Healy, including his thoughts on cancel culture and how all his friends are comics. Plus, they share their thoughts about Rage Against The Machine amid their current tour and how Weezer’s Broadway musical was just canceled due to low ticket sales.

The Recommendation Corner this week has Ian sharing music from Jouska while Steven gives a shout out to Canadian indie rock band Kiwi Jr.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 101 below