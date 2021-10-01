October is upon us, and with it comes new records that are perfectly timed to soundtrack the changing of the leaves. This week, Steve and Ian are digging into Let Me Have One More, the anticipated new record from Illuminati Hotties, as well as Strand Of Oaks’ In Heaven. Both artists represent relatively opposite ends of the Indiecast-core spectrum — Illuminati Hotties have perfected a brand of irreverent, anti-capitalist alternative rock while Tim Showalter’s music style tends to lean into more atmospheric soundscapes and a folk-forward songwriting style.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian is getting ready for fall with True Love, the new album from vibey Austin duo Hovvdy. Steve is plugging his recent interview with BJ Burton, the producer who has had a hand in crafting some of the best and most influential albums of the last decade (think: Yeezus, Bon Iver’s 22, A Million, and many more).

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 59 on Spotify below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.