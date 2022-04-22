Daniel Caesar has been rather quiet since he released his sophomore album Case Study 01 in 2019. His highlights in the almost here years since that project arrived include “Peaches,” Justin Bieber’s No. 1 track which he and Giveon guest featured on, “Love Again” with Brandy,” and a remix of “Cyanide” with Koffee. Caesar’s time to himself might have been a choice to stay out of the mix following his controversial comments about YesJulz, but his fans still stuck beside him as his debut album Freudian went Platinum this year while his best-selling single, “Get You” with Kali Uchis, went 4X Platinum.

Nonetheless, it seems Daniel Caesar is ready to take steps towards his third album after almost three years. That signal comes with the release of “Please Do Not Lean” which features Badbadnotgood. The track is a tender release that Caesar steers with his soft vocals as he admits to his unstable ways with his significant other. Caesar knows his partner seeks someone to depend on, and it’s for that reason he requests that they don’t lean on him.

His new track arrives after he and Justin Bieber delivered performances of “Peaches” at this year’s Coachella Festival and Grammy Awards. Prior to that, he collaborated with Omar Apollo for “Invincible” and FKA Twigs for “Careless.”

You can listen to “Please Do Not Lean” in the video above.