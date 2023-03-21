All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from 100 Gecs, Yves Tumor, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Phoenix, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

100 Gecs — 10,000 Gecs With videos featuring fireworks set off in the living room and a guitar being smashed on the ground, 100 Gecs know how to keep the attention on them. 10,000 Gecs was their highly anticipated answer to a groundbreaking debut that was hard to follow; however, the duo managed to get even weirder, making fans surprised and satisfied. Yves Tumor — Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) The singles for Yves Tumor’s new album Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) previewed an atmospheric, eclectic experience, which one can already guess from the dramatic title. Together, the different songs blend together to create a cohesive, immersive listen-through. “Lovely Sewer” vibrates and buzzes with subtle excitement; “Parody” is a laid-back ballad in the realm of Tennis or Mac DeMarco. “In Spite Of War” is a memorable highlight.

Meet Me @ The Altar — Present // Past // Future Finally, Meet Me @ The Altar unveiled their highly anticipated debut album Present // Past // Future, whose blazing singles were nothing short of exciting. But the ebullience of songs like “Kool” and “Say It (To My Face)” are also balanced with more downtrodden tracks like “A Few Tomorrows,” a thoughtful meditation on loss. Unknown Mortal Orchestra — V “The Garden” is a groovy, hypnotic hook for Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s new double album V. It encapsulates the dreaminess that’s to come throughout the next hour; the atmospheric songs pour into one another, sharing a spellbinding, celestial texture that keeps the listener in his hold the entire time.

Dazy — OTHERBODY Dazy’s surprise OTHERBODY EP is a treat after they’ve unleashed the explosive OUTOFBODY last year. Those songs were reverb-drenched rock anthems with sticky melodies, especially the infectious “On My Way.” OTHERBODY is no less electrifying. “Every Little” is a fuzzed-out ripper that sounds like American Idiot on steroids; “Submarine” is a catchy, idiosyncratic ballad, still staticky. Fenne Lily — “In My Own Time” About “In My Own Time,” Fenne Lily shared, “This song’s about the weight of stasis — about time moving too quickly and too slowly and every mistake feeling both permanent and inconsequential.” It’s painfully relatable as she sings about the pressure of existence against soft guitars: “Sometimes I feel like I’m just killing time here / Or maybe it’s killing me.”

Feist — “Borrow Trouble” “[‘Borrow Trouble‘] began as a contemplative acoustic morality tale and shape-shifted itself into the sound of trouble itself,” Feist said about their kaleidoscopic new song. “It’s a mess that holds its own logic. It’s the convincing cacophony that thoughts can be.” “Borrow Trouble” follows its own rules, and the lyrics are as boundary-breaking as the sprawling sound: “Even before your eyes are open / The plot has thickened ’round your fears.” Warm Human — “Daylight Savings” “Daylight Savings” is a mellow, lush ballad that Warm Human describes as being “my stream of consciousness about whether or not to text an ex on their birthday, and the cyclical thinking that comes from staring at a road for fourteen hours a day.” The pain is palpable in the sullen guitars and airy vocals; it’s a sprawling but heavy listen.