The Levitation Festival is coming back to Austin, Texas this coming fall and they announced the official lineup yesterday (June 29). Those attending the four-day festival taking place over Halloween weekend (October 27-30) can expect to see headlining acts The Jesus And Mary Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Black Angels, and Osees.

Of course, there are no headliners without talented acts preceding them, and this year those include Os Mutantes, W.I.T.C.H, Moon Duo, Goodspeed You! Black Emperor, Viagra Boys, and Shame. As expected, this is not everyone who will grace the stage and more information can be found on the Levitation Instagram.

The festival was originally founded as Austin Psych Fest in 2008 by members of The Black Angels. It was then renamed Levitation in honor of Austin’s psychedelic rock trailblazers The 13 Floor Elevators who reunited and performed at Levitation 2015 for their 50th anniversary. Over the course of Levitation’s time, it has expanded beyond Austin to France, then becoming the largest festival of its kind in Europe. Levitation France will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2023, marking a long run of celebrating psych, punk, electronic, indie, metal, and darkwave both stateside and beyond.

Check out more information and purchase tickets to Levitation 2022 here.