Last month, a TikTok user made the absurd claim that Saturday Night Live has never hired a “hot woman.” In the video, which has over 5,000 I’m sure extremely normal comments, @Jahelis explained that she’s “not saying that every single woman on SNL is ugly, it’s just that none of them have ever been, like, hot. They all just kind of have looks that eventually grow on you.”

The TikTok caught the attention of the current SNL cast, including Sarah Sherman. “just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time,” she wrote on X. The comedian now expresses regret over giving the video any attention.

“I shouldn’t have f*cking said f*cking anything because she said some sh*t for attention,” Sherman said on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Superfly podcast, according to The Daily Beast. “I was mad at myself for the tweet.”

“She brings up women who are like, literally drop dead baba gaga gorgeous,” Sherman said. The TikToker singled out cast member Heidi Gardner as an example of the lack of female hotness on the show, saying “No offense to her, but she’s not that pretty.” Later in the video, she presents a conjoined photo of Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey Aidy Bryant, and others, calling them all “pretty average looking women.” “What is she smoking?” Sherman continued, calling the women referenced “some of the most beautiful.”

Sherman was on the subway when she sent the tweet, “I immediately regretted tweeting it,” she said. “That’s what people want. They just want attention for one second. I didn’t want it to come across as defensive. People thought like I was legitimately upset and I’m like, no, I woke up ready to say something hilarious about grieving — uglily. But ultimately I wish I didn’t say anything because then it just made it a bigger deal.”

You know what is a big deal: Pop Crave cropping Sherman out of photos.

you guys always crop me out of these — SARAH SQUIRM (@SarahSquirm) April 12, 2024

(Via The Daily Beast)