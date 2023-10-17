Mannequin Pussy has new music on the way. Today (October 18), the band has announced their new album, I Got Heaven, set for release next year, and has teased their new song with the new single, “I Don’t Know You.”

On “I Don’t Know You,” lead vocalist Marisa Dabice reels over a bubbly feeling, singing along to a hypnotic, synth-infused guitar instrumental.

She sings on the song’s chorus, “I know four, five, six, seven ways to get ahead / But I wouldn’t know how to get you into my bed / There are three little words / That I wish I had said / But I wouldn’t tell you / No, I couldn’t tell you / I know a lot of things / I know a lot of things / But I don’t know you.”

In the song’s accompanying video, the band performs the song in an ominous-looking farmhouse, with the clips juxtaposed with a captivating love story.

“This is simply a song about having a crush,” said Dabice in a statement. “About the excitement and playful fantasy that can come from meeting someone unexpectedly at a festival, or on the street, or in line at the grocery store. You don’t know when you’ll see them again but the rush of their possibility lingers, making you yearn to know more about them.”

You can see the video for “I Don’t Know You” above, and the I Got Heaven album art and tracklist below.

1. “I Got Heaven”

2. “Loud Bark”

3. “Nothing Like”

4. “I Don’t Know You”

5. “Sometimes”

6. “OK? OK! OK? OK!”

7. “Tell Me Softly”

8. “Of Her”

9. “Aching”

10. “Split Me Open”

I Got Heaven is out 3/1/2024 via Epitaph Records. Find more information here.