Muna conquered the late-night circuit, from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to Jimmy Kimmel Live to The Late Late Show With James Corden. So, the Saddest Factory Records signees took over morning television this weekend, bringing three singles from their self-titled third album to CBS Saturday Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions.”

It doesn’t matter the environment or stage, Muna always seems to feel right at home. That sentiment was bolstered by seamless performances of “Kind Of Girl,” “Silk Chiffon” (their charting single featuring Phoebe Bridgers), and “Solid.” Their infectious uninhibited demeanor displayed on “Saturday Sessions” (and everywhere they go) is hard-earned and miles away from how Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson felt after RCA dropped them two-plus years ago.

“I think signing with Saddest has just been really nice, because it was a fresh start,” Maskin told Uproxx this June upon Muna’s album release — their first since signing with Bridgers and Saddest Factory. “Also, it’s nice to work with Phoebe, someone who is also of a marginalized gender. She just gets us. Not that our A&R at RCA didn’t get us and wasn’t wonderful, but it’s been a nice experience working with Saddest.”

Watch Muna’s mesmerizing “Saturday Sessions” performances above and below.