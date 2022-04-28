Ahead of their upcoming self-titled album, Muna has revealed their new video for “Kind Of Girl.” In the video, the three transform into cowboys, as they perform the country-influenced, string-driven song in various parts of the desert.

As newly independent artists, the members of Muna embrace their queer identities and subvert gender norms throughout the video.

“The video for this song highlights another layer of meaning that we feel the song holds,” said Muna’s Katie Gavin in a statement, “which is that we as queer people are particularly vulnerable when we are sharing how we identify and how we would like to be perceived. We wanted to play with the gendered nature of this song because we all three have different relationships to girlhood (and Naomi is non-binary, so not a girl at all!). It was a gift to be able to king for this video in a way that felt earnest and comfortable and hot. The experience brought home the fact that it’s not enough for queer and trans people to be clear about who we are – we also need a community around us that hears us, believes us, honors us, and supports us. We’re very proud of what we made and grateful to everyone who was a part of it. We hope the bigots absolutely hate it.”

Check out “Kind Of Girl” above.

Muna is out 6/24 via Saddest Factory. Pre-save it here.