Ahead of their upcoming self-titled third album, Muna stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Kind Of Girl.” Known for their queer indie-pop bangers, “Kind Of Girl” has a country-rock influence throughout, similar to the stylings of Shania Twain and LeAnn Rimes.

In the video, the members of Muna are dressed as cowboys, but on the Fallon stage, they wore their own versions of tuxes. Muna is joined by a backing band of guitars and violins for their performance, which gives the song an orchestral element.

“This song is the album’s country moment, and in some ways we feel it is the heart of the record,” said Gavin in a statement accompanying the song’s release. “This song explores the power of language and the words we use to describe who we are and who we want to be. Even though it is a happy, hopeful song, I shed the most tears of the record in the vocal booth recording this chorus. I think there’s something very vulnerable about plainly expressing my desire to be kinder to myself and comfortable receiving love (and my desire to garden even though I kill everything I plant).”

Check out the performance above.

Muna is out 6/24 via Saddest Factory. Pre-save it here.