Paramore’s Hayley Williams went from welcoming Lil Uzi Vert and Stephen Curry on stage to help her perform “Misery Business” to feeling just plain miserable.

In late July, Paramore postponed and rescheduled their US tour dates in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City “due to illness within the touring party.” The band shared a statement on July 23, and Williams explained how her “body just gave out” and “touring is different at 34 than it was at 16” in a since-expired separate post (as preserved by this fan account.)

After performing Paramore’s rescheduled Seattle show on Wednesday, August 9, Williams relayed unfortunate news.

“Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health. My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight,” Williams wrote on her Instagram Story. “We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better, finally.”

The iconic vocalist continued, “I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there. I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this sh*t. Love you all.”

As promised, Paramore posted an official statement on Thursday morning (August 10), confirming cancelation and providing more insight into the severity of Williams’ condition.

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” it reads. “I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.”