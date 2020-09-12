Despite being unable to tour due to the pandemic, Phoebe Bridgers hasn’t had many issues performing tracks off her new album Punisher. Since the album’s June release, she’s done a number of livestream performances. On Saturday she’s performed an early morning set on CBS This Morning. Standing in a dimly-lit room while rocking a skeleton costume, Phoebe played three songs from the album, including “Kyoto,” “Garden Song,” and “I Know the End.”

Bridgers’ CBS This Morning set comes soon after the singer did a NPR Tiny Desk performance in a replica of the White House’s Oval Office. In addition to performing “Kyoto” and “I Know The End,” Phoebe also played “Moon Song,” another track off Punisher. Prior to that, the singer gave fans an interesting “world tour,” where she performed in locations such as her kitchen and bathroom. The latter also served as the location of her recent performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For more content from Phoebe Bridgers, fans can check out her recent cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” which she performed with singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.

Watch Phoebe Bridgers perform on CBS This Morning in the videos above.

Punisher is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.