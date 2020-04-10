Phoebe Bridgers announced yesterday that her second solo album, Punisher, will be arriving on June 19. That announcement was accompanied by a new single, “Kyoto,” which Bridgers has now performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Of course, late-night TV performances work a little differently these days, but even with that in mind, Bridgers went the unconventional route with her rendition of the song. Most artists have been performing from their homes lately, but Bridgers chose an even more intimate space: her bathtub. Although acoustic guitar would seem like the natural instrument for Bridgers to play for an at-home performance, she instead opted to perform the song on an Omnichord as she sang into a toy microphone.

Bridgers previously said of the single, “This song is about impostor syndrome. About being in Japan for the first time, somewhere I’ve always wanted to go, and playing my music to people who want to hear it, feeling like I’m living someone else’s life. I dissociate when bad things happen to me, but also when good things happen. It can feel like I’m performing what I think I’m supposed to be like. I wrote this one as a ballad first, but at that point I was so sick of recording slow songs, it turned into this.”

Watch Bridgers perform “Kyoto” above.