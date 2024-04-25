On July 26, Porter Robinson is set to unveil SMILE! :D, his third and latest album. Robinson has long been a strong live performer and he’s going all out in support of his new album: Today (April 25), he announced the SMILE! :D World Tour, a massive run hitting five continents between August 2024 and March 2025.
The ticket pre-sale starts on April 30 at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can register for early access at Robinson’s website. The general on-sale will follow on May 3 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Robinson’s website.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Porter Robinson 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: SMILE! :D World Tour
08/29/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/30/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/31/2024 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/05/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/06/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
09/07/2024 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
09/10/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
09/11/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/13/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
09/14/2024 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/15/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
09/17/2024 — Montreal, BC @ MTELUS
09/19/2024 — Toronto, BC @ HISTORY
09/21/2024 — Toronto, BC @ HISTORY
09/22/2024 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
09/23/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater
09/26/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
09/27/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/28/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/30/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
10/01/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/08/2024 — El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
10/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/12/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/13/2024 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/15/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
10/17/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/18/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/19/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater
10/24/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre
10/25/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/29/2024 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
10/31/2024 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
11/01/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
11/02/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/25/2024 — Bangkok @ Samyan Mitrtown Hall
11/27/2024 — Singapore @ The Star Performing Arts Centre
12/08/2024 — Manila @ The Podium
12/10/2024 — Taipei @ Zepp New Taipei
12/12/2024 — Seoul @ Myunghwa Live Hall
02/10/2025 — Tokyo @ Tokyo Garden Theater
02/11/2025 — Osaka @ Namba Hatch
02/12/2025 — Nagoya @ Diamond Hall
02/14/2025 — Fukuoka @ UNITEDLAB
02/21/2025 — Berlin @ Huxleys Neue Welt
02/22/2025 — Hamburg @ Fabrik
02/24/2025 — Oslo @ Rockefeller Music Hall
02/25/2025 — Stockholm @ Berns
02/26/2025 — Copenhagen @ Vega
02/28/2025 — Amsterdam @ Melkweg
03/03/2025 — Cologne @ Live Music Hall
03/04/2025 — Paris @ Salle Pleyel
03/06/2025 — London @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/07/2025 — Manchester @ Albert Hall
03/08/2025 — Glasgow @ SWG3 Galvanizers
03/10/2025 — Dublin @ 3Olympia Theatre
SMILE :D is out 7/27 via Mom+Pop. Find more information here.