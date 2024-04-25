On July 26, Porter Robinson is set to unveil SMILE! :D, his third and latest album. Robinson has long been a strong live performer and he’s going all out in support of his new album: Today (April 25), he announced the SMILE! :D World Tour, a massive run hitting five continents between August 2024 and March 2025.

The ticket pre-sale starts on April 30 at 10 a.m. local time, and fans can register for early access at Robinson’s website. The general on-sale will follow on May 3 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Robinson’s website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.