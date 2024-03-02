On Thursday, February 29, Porter Robinson scared his fans. A paparazzi asked him if he was “really deleting his music,” which earned a playful thumbs-up from Robinson. “Yes,” he said, as captured by Getty. “Yes, I am. Thank you!” It turned out to be an expertly executed troll job, as Robinson confirmed on Friday, March 1, that his third studio album is arriving sooner than later.

“The album is done,” Robinson posted on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). The post also included a photo of Robinson holding a giant pink star over his shoulder. The star has hearts and faces spray-painted onto it. The photo could be anything from a one-off or a promotional press image to the official album artwork or an as-yet-announced single’s artwork. For now, Robinson’s announcement remains vague.

However, on Instagram, Robinson also posted a video showing him in what appears to be his studio. Once he hits play, his face is covered by a pink cartoonish face — the same animation is now Robinson’s profile icon across his social media accounts, as well as his Spotify page. The video’s foreshadowing caption reads, “_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ :-D #NEWMUSIC.”

The album is done. pic.twitter.com/StV9ANhv6m — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) March 1, 2024

Robinson’s forthcoming third LP will follow 2021’s Nurture, peaking at No. 52 on the Billboard 200, and 2014’s Worlds, peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard 200.