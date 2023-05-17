Portola Music Festival left an impression last September. Its inaugural lineup was led by Flume and The Chemical Brothers, and electronic music fans liked it enough that Portola, presented by Goldenvoice, is returning to San Francisco’s Pier 80.

The second time around, the bill is led by Eric Prydz Presents Holo on Saturday, September 30, and Skrillex will handle headlining duties on Sunday, October 1.

Perhaps most interestingly, Jai Paul and Nelly Furtado are each slated for September 30. Paul is fresh off his first-ever live performance at Coachella in April. Per the press release, Furtado’s set will be her first U.S. show since 2007. That’s before mentioning Labrinth, Thundercat, Rina Sawayama, Major Lazer, Basement Jaxx, Chris Lake b2b Armand Van Helden, Little Simz, Hot Chip, Underworld, FKJ, Polo And Pan, and more still.

Ticket registration can be found here. First access to passes is scheduled for Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. PST, though hotel packages will go on sale before then on this coming Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. PST. The public sale is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. PST. The official website notes, “Flexible payment plans available at checkout.”

The press release additionally relays that Portola is partnering with community organizations “for some exciting fan experiences, offers, and giveaways.” This Saturday, May 20, The Costume Contest Grand Prize at the Oaklash Festival will include two VIP tickets. From Tuesday, May 23, to Friday, June 30, Portola Chocolates will be available to pre-order at Kodak Chocolates, with one lucky bar in the pre-order including two VIP tickets.

See the full lineup below.