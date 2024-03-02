Gesaffelstein is scheduled to perform at Coachella 2024 next month, and the French DJ and electronic producer will have plenty of new material. On February 15, Gesaffelstein announced Gamma, his third studio album and first since 2019, will be released on March 29. On Friday, March 1, he wet fans’ appetite by dropping “Hard Dreams,” written and sung by Yan Wagner.

The Jordan Hemingway-directed video finds a masked Gesaffelstein alone in an ominous room. He stares at himself in the mirror, and the mirror explodes. He falls backward as shards of glass spray into the air — and pieces of the glass slowly reveal a beautiful woman. The disjointed elements in the video match perfectly with Wagner’s lyrics about a confusing love with verses like, “I trick myself with gasoline / The fire grows inside my skin / No fantasy, no in-betweens / Don’t tell me no lies.”

“The new album showcases Gesaffelstein’s raw, industrial sound and finds Gesaffelstein finally giving the mask a voice,” a press release explained upon Gesaffelstein’s Gamma announcement, adding, “The visuals and imagery for the album have been spearheaded by Jordan Hemingway (FKA Twigs, Post Malone, Gucci, Acne Studios) in close collaboration with Mike Lévy.”

Watch the “Hard Dreams” video above, and check out the album’s trailer and tracklist below.

1. “Digital Slaves”

2. “Hard Dreams”

3. “Your Share Of The Night”

4. “Hysteria”

5. “The Urge”

6. “Mania”

7. “Lost Love”

8. “The Perfect”

9. “Psycho”

10. “Tyranny”

11. “Emet”

Gamma is out 3/29 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.