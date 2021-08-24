Indie-rock mainstays Real Estate, who released their Half A Human EP earlier this year, are planning a series of tribute shows to honor the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album, 2011’s Days, where they’ll play the album in full. The shows will come in the form of a few stops toward the end of their upcoming North American tour, at the Anchor Rock Club in Atlantic City on November 20, Brooklyn Made on November 22 and 23, and August Hall in San Francisco on December 15.

The band said in a statement:

“It’s difficult to overstate how important Days has been to our trajectory as a band. We were really just kids when we made it. I can remember long days and even longer nights in New Paltz, NY laboring over this record. Nobody had ever held us to the standard of quality that our producer Kevin McMahon was holding us to. He even made us tune our guitars between takes! In turn, we held ourselves to the same standard, and the music is a testament to that. 10 years ago you heard it too, and that changed our lives. So here we are, still doing it. We’re pleased to invite you to celebrate this album at a few special shows where we’ll play it in its entirety, and a bunch of other stuff too! Obviously the band has changed in countless ways over the past 10 years. Come and help us celebrate this landmark of our past while looking forward to new music and an even brighter future.”

Check out the full run of tour dates below.

11/03 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville

11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

11/05 — Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

11/06 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

11/07 — Madison, WI @ High Noon

11/09 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

11/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/11 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

11/12 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl (Outdoor Show)

11/13 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

11/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

11/16 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11/17 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

11/18 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/19 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

11/20 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club*

11/22-23 — Brooklyn, NY@ Brooklyn Made *

12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

*Days tribute show

Tickets for the Days anniversary shows go on sale 8/27. Get yours here.