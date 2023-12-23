The fanfare surrounding Spotify’s annual Wrapped data reveal has dwindled. But the streaming giant always has something in the pipeline to keep users engaged. Earlier in the week, it was the unveiling of its latest feature, AI playlists. However, All Of Us Strangers star Paul Mescal prefers his mixtapes curated the old-fashioned way.

The actor curated a personalized playlist for the film exclusively on Spotify. He noted that the 47-song mix is described as “Songs that make Paul Mescal feel something.” Across the over three-hour run time are songs from the film and a blend of other indie favorites.

Even though the playlist is nearly twice the length of the film, it contains no filler. Hozier’s “Butchered Tongue,” Mitski’s “I Guess,” Julien Baker‘s “Claws In Your Back,” and Samia‘s “Kill Her Freak Out” are among the songs. The National, The Beths, Ye Vagabonds, Lankum, Adrianne Lenker, Sharon Van Etten, Pinegrove, and more also appear on the playlist.

Listen to the entire playlist below.

All of Us Strangers is showing in theaters now. Find more information here.