Only a week has gone by since the music world was received the tragic news about Taylor Hawkins’ death. The Foo Fighters drummer, who was only 50 years old when he died, was with the band in Colombia for a performance when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room. Hawkins was honored in numerous ways since his passing. Coldplay paid tribute to him with a performance of “Everglow” during a tour stop in Mexico. Miley Cyrus shared touching words about him during her set at Lollapalooza’s festival in Brazil. Additional tributes also came from the likes of Paul McCartney, James Corden, and Machine Gun Kelly.

As many continue to mourn Hawkins’ death, there’s now another reason to celebrate his life. Hawkins posthumously won three Grammy awards at this year’s show. He was selected, along with the rest of his Foo Fighters members, in three categories: Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance. The band’s win in the Best Rock Album category was for their 2021 album Medicine At Midnight while their wins in the Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance categories were for “Waiting On A War” and “Making A Fire” respectively.

Foo Fighters’ wins at this year’s award show increased their Grammy award total to 15, which makes them the most awarded band in history. Foo Fighters have also won the Best Rock Album award on five occasions which is more than any band in history.

The Grammys are also planning to honor Hawkins at tonight’s award show. Jack Sussman — CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music, and live events — told Variety, “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

