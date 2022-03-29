James Corden Pays Tribute To Taylor Hawkins: ‘He Was A Bright Light’

As new details are being uncovered about the tragic death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the music world continues to grieve and reflect on his legacy. Last night, Late Late Show host James Corden reserved some time on his late-night show to pay tribute to Hawkins: “He was a bright light. He lit up every room he ever walked into. He was so joyous and full of light and love and all the things that you want in a human being,” he said.

He continued, “I have such fond memories of any of the times that I got to spend with him. We just wanted to say that our thoughts go out to his family, his friends, his bandmates, the Foo Fighters fans who are all around the world. And, Taylor, thank you for everything you gave us while you were here.”

He then played an old “Carpool Karaoke” clip of him and the band going to a Guitar Center together in Los Angeles, where a giant picture of Hawkins playing the drums is hung up. Inside, he and Hawkins and Grohl all start hitting on drumkits and it ends with Corden hysterically laughing after failing to emulate Hawkins’ crazy drum solo.

Watch the tribute above.