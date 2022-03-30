In the days since the untimely passing of Foo Fighters member Taylor Hawkins, people from all over the music landscape have taken time to pay tribute to the drummer. Now one of the biggest artists in the history of popular music, Paul McCartney, has chimed in by reminiscing about the times he’s worked with Foo Fighters and paying Hawkins some major compliments.

The former Beatle shared a photo of himself with Hawkins and wrote:

“Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him.⁣

⁣

Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.⁣

⁣

I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! — on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys. Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died. So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.⁣

⁣

God bless his family and band – Love Paul X.”

Find McCartney’s post below.