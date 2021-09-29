A few weeks out from releasing their third album, Letter Blue, NYC electro-pop trio Wet are back today with an aching new song, “Far Cry,” which is co-produced by Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear. Bolstered by Kelly Zutrau’s slick vocals, “Far Cry” is a grooving R&B-inspired song, with a mid-tempo beat, flowing guitar melody, and electronic accents.

Earlier this year, Wet teased a comeback with “On Your Side.” Another new single, “Larabar,” followed in August with the announcement of Letter Blue, which arrives in late October. “We were circling back to the beginning,” Zutrau said when Letter Blue was announced, adding, “when it was fun and intuitive and friends working on music, and how sweet that was.”

Zutrau continued, elaborating on what fans can expect from the trio’s latest: “I’m always interested in multiple feelings at once. Not just a happy song, but happy and sad and guilty — those can all be true. We see these messages in music and media that are very black and white, but our lives don’t really live up to those expectations. Instead, we’re somewhere in the middle of all these states that are much easier to explain.”

Listen to “Far Cry” above.

Letter Blue is out 10/22 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.