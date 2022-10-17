pinkpantheress 22



PinkPantheress Cries While Joining Paramore To Perform ‘Misery Business’ At Austin City Limits

PinkPantheress performed her own set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, but that will likely be buried in her memory behind joining Sunday headliners Paramore to perform “Misery Business.”

One fan captured Hayley Williams welcoming PinkPantheress to the stage and asking her to introduce herself. “I’m PinkPantheress,” the burgeoning UK pop star said while wiping her eyes, met by a screaming crowd. “Thank you for letting me on the stage. This is so amazing. I’m doing music because of you. … I’m not gonna get into it! I just love you so much.” They then launched into a spirited duet of “Misery Business.”

PinkPantheress also posted a video to her Instagram story that shows Williams announcing that she wanted PinkPantheress to join Paramore, and PinkPantheress walking from backstage to greet Williams with a hug. “Stop why am [I] not wearing shoes,” PinkPantheress wrote atop the video footage. “FFS I LUV PARAMORE U CHANGED MY LIFE hayley williams [sic] you are my world, my truth and the air I breathe.”

Paramore resurrected “Misery Business” earlier this month, performing it for the first time as a group since September 2018 during the first show of their 12-date North American tour. (Williams performed the band’s seminal track with Billie Eilish at Coachella in April.)

This Is Why, Paramore’s sixth studio album and first new release since 2017, is due early next year. The title track commenced their comeback last month. The band’s next stop will be at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 20).

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

