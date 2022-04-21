Warpaint Are Hitting The Road In 2022 For Tour Dates Around The World

In just a couple weeks, Warpaint will release Radiate Like This, their first album in six years. Right before the May 5 release date, the band will kick off a run of tour dates, they announced today.

The trek starts with some UK and European dates in May and June. After a bit of a break, the band will take to North America in July in August. Overall, their schedule includes stops at festivals like Psycho Las Vegas Festival and Spain’s Primavera Sound.

As for the new album, the band’s Theresa “TT” Wayman previously said of recording it, “We got really lucky because the foundation of what we’ve recorded was recorded together. It would feel really disjointed if we had to write it from scratch from afar. It’s actually been amazing that we’ve been separate and had time to record the top layers and we can get even more considered with them. It’s really helping us that there are no time pressures and money constraints. […] I’ve been thinking a lot about lyrics and so I’ve been thinking about [Bob] Dylan a lot and how he strings a story together. He finds these perfect ways to say something that is so normal, it’s something that everyone experiences, but he unlocks this great metaphor for it.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

05/03 — East London, UK @ Rough Trade

05/06 — Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

05/09 — Paris, France @ La Cigale

05/11 — Bristol Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

05/12 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/13 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

05/14 — Dublin, Ireland @ The National Stadium

05/17 — Bexhill On Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

05/18 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/20 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

05/21 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

05/22 — Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

05/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

05/26 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

05/28 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

06/01 — İstanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu Center for Performing Arts

06/03 — Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2022

07/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

07/22 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround

07/23 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

07/24 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made

07/27 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

07/28 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/18 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

08/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas Festival 2022

08/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

08/22 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

08/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

08/25 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

08/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

08/27 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Radiate Like This is out 5/6 via Virgin. Pre-order it here.