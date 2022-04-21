Warpaint Are Hitting The Road In 2022 For Tour Dates Around The World

In just a couple weeks, Warpaint will release Radiate Like This, their first album in six years. Right before the May 5 release date, the band will kick off a run of tour dates, they announced today.
The trek starts with some UK and European dates in May and June. After a bit of a break, the band will take to North America in July in August. Overall, their schedule includes stops at festivals like Psycho Las Vegas Festival and Spain’s Primavera Sound.
As for the new album, the band’s Theresa “TT” Wayman previously said of recording it, “We got really lucky because the foundation of what we’ve recorded was recorded together. It would feel really disjointed if we had to write it from scratch from afar. It’s actually been amazing that we’ve been separate and had time to record the top layers and we can get even more considered with them. It’s really helping us that there are no time pressures and money constraints. […] I’ve been thinking a lot about lyrics and so I’ve been thinking about [Bob] Dylan a lot and how he strings a story together. He finds these perfect ways to say something that is so normal, it’s something that everyone experiences, but he unlocks this great metaphor for it.”
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
05/03 — East London, UK @ Rough Trade
05/06 — Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
05/09 — Paris, France @ La Cigale
05/11 — Bristol Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
05/12 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
05/13 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
05/14 — Dublin, Ireland @ The National Stadium
05/17 — Bexhill On Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
05/18 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/20 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
05/21 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
05/22 — Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
05/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
05/26 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
05/28 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
06/01 — İstanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu Center for Performing Arts
06/03 — Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2022
07/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly
07/22 — Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround
07/23 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
07/24 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
07/28 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
08/18 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
08/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas Festival 2022
08/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford
08/22 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
08/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
08/25 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
08/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/27 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Radiate Like This is out 5/6 via Virgin. Pre-order it here.