Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday on April 29 with a two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, which Uproxx’s Philip Cosores attended and reviewed. Nelson’s 90th year also included being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on November 3, but he’s punctuating it by revisiting his Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 concert one more time. (It was already packaged as a movie this summer.)

According to Billboard, Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 17.

Featured performers are Nelson, Beck, Dave Matthews, Gary Clark Jr., Keith Richards, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow (a fellow 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee), and Snoop Dogg.

“Nelson’s sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson will also perform, alongside George Strait and Chris Stapleton, with Jennifer Garner, Chelsea Handler, Woody Harrelson, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren and Owen Wilson confirmed as hosts,” Billboard additionally relayed.

Based on the Uproxx review of Nelson’s original 90th birthday concert, the setlist is sprawling, including a few songs performed by the likes of George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Neil Young, The Lumineers, The Chicks, and Tom Jones that seemingly didn’t make the cut for the televised version — man, Willie Nelson has a lot of friends — but the abbreviated television special will surely not disappoint.

Wilson initially confirmed CBS’ Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration on the November 2 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Watch the clip above.