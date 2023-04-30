Willie Nelson has had a stellar career in entertainment. To honor the multiple Grammy Award-winning country musician’s life, Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Kacey Musgraves, and more came together to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday concert.

Held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, the event, officially named Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday, brought out some of the biggest names in music, including Dave Matthews, Miranda Lambert, and Orville Peck.

Other featured acts included Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, and Ziggy Marley.

When asked about the event and his legacy, Nelson told People, “I have been so fortunate this far that I just hope for things to continue the way they are. I think it would be too much to ask for anything more than what I already have experienced.”

A huge part of Nelson’s legacy includes his love of weed which led him to form a lasting relationship with Snoop Dogg. “I love Snoop. He and I are great friends — have been forever. It was a lot of fun just hanging out and getting to do some things — Snoop and I,” Nelson told the outlet.

Watch a few of the performances below.

Beck was the first artist of the night to get the Bowl to quiet down, country Beck undeniably the best Beck pic.twitter.com/CVxzSrqKCl — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) April 30, 2023

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.