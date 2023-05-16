Country music’s favorite outlaw is heading to the big screen. Willie Nelson’s star-studded 90th birthday concert is set to grace a movie screen this summer. Presented in partnership with Blackbird Presents, Joe Hand Promotions, and Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum, Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will feature footage from the two-night show.

The film will show in select theaters beginning on June 11, with an encore presentation on June 13 and 14. Based on the epic live event originally held in April at the Hollywood Bowl, fans could expect guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Keith Richards, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, and many more notable musicians.

Other celebrities that might make a cameo in the film include Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson, who all paid tribute to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee during the concert.

In a statement shared with the media, Rothbaum spoke about what went into the decision, saying, “Demand to attend this historic concert event was unprecedented.”

Keith Wortman, the CEO of Blackbird Presents, added, “Willie wanted to make sure his 90th birthday party included and was accessible to all of his fans. This concert film release will allow everyone to join in and celebrate with Willie and an amazing line-up of superstar artists. We are thrilled to share this concert event with fans around the globe in such a unique and powerful way.”

Tickets for the concert film are on sale now. Find more information here.