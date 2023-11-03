How Long Is The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday night, November 3, beginning at 8 p.m. EST at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 2023 class features (but is not limited to) Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, and the late George Michael.

Additionally, Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform with Crow during the ceremony, which will also welcome to the stage the likes of Elliott, Nelson, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, HER, New Edition, St. Vincent, Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, Ice T, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah, and Sia as presenters or performers.

That is a lot to cram into one night, so how long is this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony expected to last? Well, considering it hasn’t happened yet — and there’s no official time limit, as far as anyone can tell — there’s no way to definitively know. However, as per Cleveland.com, the 2022 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony “lasted well over five hours.”

So, if you’re planning on watching the Disney+ livestream (as reported by Billboard in September), settle in. But if you’re a particularly patient person, you could also just wait until January 1, 2024, when ABC will air a three-hour edited broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

