Snoop Dogg quit smoking weed… at least that’s what he had the world believing last week with a viral social media post that read, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.” The post had some fooled, while others figured his specific use of the term “give up smoke” indicated this was actually just a lead-in for some sort of smoke-free product marketing campaign.

It turns out that’s just what it was: Today (November 20), Snoop revealed the whole viral situation was just a teaser for an ad, for Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit company. Now that the dust (eh, smoke) has settled, people are sharing reactions online (as of this post, Snoop is the No. 1 trending topic on X, aka Twitter), and they have so far fallen into a couple different genres.

There are those who can’t believe they were fooled/those reflecting on the people who were fooled. Lil Duval chimed in, tweeting, “Snoop had all yall talking about ‘im about to stop smoking too'”; Rappers like Meek Mill and Coi Leray discussed quitting weed after Snoop’s post.

Snoop had all yall talking about “im about to stop smoking too” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) November 20, 2023

ain’t no way snoop dogg tricked all of us😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cGiKjomCUr — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 20, 2023

Snoop after that advertisement dropped pic.twitter.com/fGesSbuLvf — bum (@BattleRapBum) November 20, 2023

Then there are those who have to give it up for Snoop and Solo Stove and their uber-successful marketing campaign. Ice T even weighed in, tweeting, For all you MFs that hit me up saying ‘Ice! You heard about Snoop?!! He stopped!’ And I said….’Wait for it.’ Lol. Snoop is too cold. I love it.”

For all you MFs that hit me up saying “Ice! You heard about Snoop?!! He stopped!” And I said….’Wait for it.’ Lol. Snoop is too cold. I love it. 👊🏽 https://t.co/BO5gKlwOqQ — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 20, 2023

This is one of the most brilliant marketing plans I’ve ever seen. I guess all those people who thought they were quitting smoking weed in solidarity with Snoop can resume their normal activities 😂 https://t.co/WkgfewSde8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 20, 2023

okay snoop dogg saying hes "giving up smoke" for what turned out was a fucking smokeless fireplace and not quitting weed is pretty damn funny like its dumb as hell but okay i laughed — The DesertPogona. (@DesertPogona) November 20, 2023

