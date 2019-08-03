Over 20 people are still in the running for the Democratic presidential ticket, but so far only one has their own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor. No, it’s not Elizabeth Warren, or even Marianne Williamson, and definitely not Steve Bullock. It’s the coiner of the phrase “I wrote the damn bill” himself, Bernie Sanders.

As per CNN, the new flavor is called “Bernie’s Back,” and it was created in conjunction with the Sanders campaign. As per the senator’s election website, it’s hot cinnamon-flavored with “one very large chocolate disc on top and a (very stiff) butter toffee backbone going down the middle.” If that sounds overly symbolic, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

“The chocolate disc represents all the wealth that has risen to the top 1%,” reads the website. “The backbone represents Bernie’s steadfast determination to un-rig our economy. And the hot cinnamon is our political revolution holding politicians’ feet to the fire to make America work for working people of all races and genders.”

Delicious and thought-provoking? Where can we get it? Not many places, as it turns out. “Bernie’s Back” will only enjoy an extremely limited run. Indeed, the campaign is only offering 40 people a chance to win a pint, through August 9.

Mind you, “Bernie’s Back” isn’t an official Ben & Jerry’s product. Founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield sold their company to Unilever back in 2000, and, as per CNN, the massive conglomerate has attempted to distance themselves from the politically-oriented pair. The Sanders ice cream will be released as part of the “Ben’s Best” line.

Cohen, who is a co-chair on Sander’s campaign, has gifted Bernie with his own ice cream before. In 2016 he released a line called “Bernie’s Yearning.”

One person not amused by the news? Ted Cruz, who made his displeasure, laced with jealousy, known by attempting a joke.

Unfortunately he made the joke on the very platform where people like to dunk on him.

(Via CNN)