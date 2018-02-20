Uproxx/Shutterstock

Spring is just around the corner and the travel bug is starting to hatch. When and where can we get away for a couple days, a week, a season? As winter wanes, there’s a voice in your head saying, “let’s go!” Escape and adventure is in the air. It’s time to score some seriously cheap flights, hotels, and deals around the world.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

It’s looking like deals to the Caribbean are hot right now. If you’re in Texas, you can fly Dallas to Cancun for $224 roundtrip starting next week until March. There’s a great deal from LAX to the Dominican Republic for $372 roundtrip if you can fly in mid-March. And, lastly, there’s a steal from Atlanta to Turks and Caicos for $243 roundtrip from mid-April well into May.

Don’t forget to set up those alerts for Secret Flying. You never know when that perfect deal is going to pop.

Secretflying.com

