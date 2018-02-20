Get Ready For Spring With This Week’s Best Travel Deals And Cheap Flights

#Cheap Flights #Money #Travel
02.20.18 3 weeks ago

Uproxx/Shutterstock

Spring is just around the corner and the travel bug is starting to hatch. When and where can we get away for a couple days, a week, a season? As winter wanes, there’s a voice in your head saying, “let’s go!” Escape and adventure is in the air. It’s time to score some seriously cheap flights, hotels, and deals around the world.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

It’s looking like deals to the Caribbean are hot right now. If you’re in Texas, you can fly Dallas to Cancun for $224 roundtrip starting next week until March. There’s a great deal from LAX to the Dominican Republic for $372 roundtrip if you can fly in mid-March. And, lastly, there’s a steal from Atlanta to Turks and Caicos for $243 roundtrip from mid-April well into May.

Don’t forget to set up those alerts for Secret Flying. You never know when that perfect deal is going to pop.

Secretflying.com

Secretflying.com

Secretflying.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cheap Flights#Money#Travel
TAGSair travelAIRLINEScheap flightsmoneyTRAVELWANDERLUST

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP