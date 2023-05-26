Ah, the frozen banana daiquiri. There are few drinks that are so simple yet so — how do I put this delicately? — completely f*cked by dumbass bartenders trying to cut corners on the easiest drink ever. Seriously folks, cutting corners on a frozen banana daiquiri actually makes it harder and more expensive. It’s a wild world we live in, where people need to fuck this freebie up.

Both the classic daiquiri — a simple mix of fresh lime juice, sugar, and white rum — and the frozen banana daiquiri — a pulverized smoothie that adds fresh banana to the classic daiquiri — are Cuban icons in the cocktail world. The frozen banana daiquiri blew up in Cuba thanks to American/European tourism in the front half of the 20th century and eventually spread to the rest of the Caribbean after the revolution. Then the 80s rolled around and everything was over-commoditized in the booze industry. What was once a simple mix of fresh banana, fresh lime, sugar, and white rum became a cocktail with banana liqueur, triple sec, banana cream, and other ingredients that, frankly, you don’t need in a daiquiri — ever.

Replacing a 25-cent fresh banana by having to buy both banana liqueur and triple sec (at least a $25 spend) is wild to me. Not to mention that the flavor will never be right if you use those flavor “shortcuts.”

Okay, bartender ranting over. This beautiful drink is too delicious for such negativity. Let’s dive in and make a delicious frozen banana daiquiri because it’s way easier than you probably think.

