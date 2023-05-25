It’s the official beginning of summer. And while we’re not quite ready to announce our official summer cocktail, we are ready to party. Since this is going to be a party weekend with backyard barbecues popping off coast to coast, team Uproxx figured it was time to break out a true classic cocktail for the festivities. It’s one that’s super easy to make, you can batch, and… well, it’s summer in a glass.

We’re talking about the Sea Breeze!

While this feels very 1980s, the drink goes all the way back to the 1930s. The original Sea Breeze was more of a gin cooler with a lot more sugar and some mint. When the drink came back into people’s consciousness in the 1960s, it had become a cranberry-based citrus highball that was all about refreshing tartness. By the 1980s (the age of the wine cooler), it was huge again and then faded … again.

Now, it’s time for a resurgence because this drink rules. The best part is that it’s really easy to make. You can get all the ingredients easily. Plus, you really don’t need much prep — you can make this one fast and on the go. Let’s get mixing!

