The Frozen Irish Coffee Is The Perfect Mardi Gras Weekend Cocktail

The Frozen Irish Coffee has become a mainstay of the New Orleans cocktail scene, right up there with the Ramos Gin Fizz, French 75, Hurricane, and Sazerac. The creamy shake is a mix of brandy, coffee liqueur, whole milk, vanilla ice cream, and coffee (give or take some Irish whiskey). It’s poured from one of those big frozen daiquiri machines that you see all over the partying corners of the city — making it a delicious eye-opener.

Today, I’m going to teach you how to make this concoction just in time for the Mardi Gras celebrations kicking off this weekend and leading into the big day on Tuesday. The drink is a famed pour from Erin Rose and Molly’s at the Market, but you can find it other places around town these days. The thing is, most of us don’t have huge professional frozen daiquiri machines sitting on our home bars. That makes nailing this drink at home a bit tougher than usual but not impossible.

To get this right at home, you do need to do a little prep. Freezing your milk into ice cubes will really help you get that frothy and icy slushie vibe in what’s essentially a boozy coffee milkshake. But since more home freezers won’t do a deep freeze, you’ll never really get that deep creamy slushie texture that you get from a daiquiri machine. I can live with that slight textural adjustment since this drink is delightful, strong, and really feels like a party drink — or maybe that’s the caffeine flowing through me as I write this…?

Let’s dive in and make a Mardi Gras and New Orleans classic!

