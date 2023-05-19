It’s always daiquiri season. Sure, daiquiris are far more popular in warm weather months, I’ll concede that. But it’s always warm somewhere on earth and a daiquiri or even a Papa Doble is sure to hit the spot when you get there. With North American summer just about here, it’s time to break out the cocktail shaker and the rum.

You can add some good white rum, sugar, and fresh lime to any old shaker and you’re going to have a good time. But the beauty of fresh and old-school daiquiris is that you can also add any fresh fruit to the shaker and take that simple (yet brilliant) basic daiquiri to the next level flavor-wise. The best part is that anything is possible here. Kiwi? Nice. Fresh blackberries? Ah, yeah! Banana? Do it! It’s awesome. The key of course is straining that fresh fruit out when you serve the cocktail (I’ll explain below), leaving you with a crisp and light cocktail layered with serious flavors.

Does that sound good? Is the weather truly starting to heat up where you are? It’s time. It’s daiquiri season!

