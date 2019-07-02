Brewers Tell Us Their Favorite Fruit-Forward Beers For Summer Sipping

Getty Image

Summer ’19 is the summer of light, refreshing, fruit-based beers. Whether it’s a rhubarb and strawberry gose, peach Berliner Weiss, a grapefruit IPA, or a raspberry-based pale ale, this season is full of fruit flavors. Big, juicy, tart, sweet. We’re so keen on this trend that we wrote about bartenders’ favorite fruit-based beers for summer ’19 a few weeks back. Well, it wouldn’t be fair to leave out the brewers.

To make sure that we knew every fruit-based or fruit-forward beer worth knowing, we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their favorites. Cheers to a refreshing summer!

Russian River Consecration

Eric Hernandez of Concrete Beach Brewery

My favorite fruit beer is Consecration by Russian River Brewery. This beer is brewed with black currants and aged in wine barrels. It’s perfectly balanced, sour and refreshing. It’s one of the few sour beers I can have multiple of in one sitting.