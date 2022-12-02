Finding a solid hotel in Manhattan isn’t particularly hard. Expensive, sure, but not difficult. The city is littered with hotels at every conceivable level of quality, luxury, amenities, and, perhaps more importantly, price. What is a little tougher is finding a hotel that is genuinely great. While there are a lot of high-end and spendy beds all over Manhattan, they’re not all created equal. The nuances of great service, cool atmosphere, soft linens, dope amenities, and overall vibe are both tangible and intangible. It really comes down to what you want in a Manhattan hotel experience. Maybe you need to keep up a fitness regimen or have a dog with you or you just want to relish in old-school Manhattan vibes in old art-deco bars … it’s all there to be savored. And that’s where we come in. Below, we’re calling out nine of our favorite hotel experiences in Manhattan. Each hotel has its own aura and delivers a little something different. So scroll through, find the hotel that speaks to you, and go all-in on visiting Manhattan this season. Related: The 2022 UPROXX Fall Travel Hot List

The Lexington — Zach Johnston View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lexington Hotel (@thelexingtonhotel) WHY IT’S DOPE: Beyond the amazing location on E 48th and Lex, The Lexington is a stone-cold classic. The lobby is spacious and has a fantastic old-school bar, The Stayton Room, where you can get a killer cocktail in the evening and a solid brunch in the AM. The lobby is also home to a champagne vending machine in case you’re looking to get your bubbly on 24/7. Beyond the spacious lobby, the rooms are attuned to a sense of Mad Men-style Manhattan decadence. Marilynn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio used to live in an apartment in the building which is now a luxe suite with a killer balcony that you can stay in. Other suites are inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, Ernst Hemmingway, and Arthur Godfrey. All of them, including the standard rooms, have a lush bed with marbled bathrooms fitted out with the best amenities. YOU SHOULD STAY HERE IF: You want some semi-luxe lifestyle points without paying luxury prices. It’s also a good spot if you’re looking to walk around Manhattan as the Chrysler Building, Grand Central, and Rockefeller Center are all just a few blocks away. Book Here. Rooms start at $200/night. NOMO SoHo — Vicki Denig View this post on Instagram A post shared by NoMo SoHo (@thenomosoho) WHY IT’S DOPE: Short for Nostalgic & Modern, this SoHo-based hotel offers some of the greatest views in town—and its price point is far below the majority of neighboring accommodations. Located at 9 Crosby Street, NOMO SoHo is the tallest free-standing building in the entire neighborhood, offering breathtaking, 360-degree views of the city. Beyond incredible floor-to-ceiling windows, the hotel’s simple-yet-bright rooms offer a desk, separate bathroom, and spacious bathtub.

NOMO’s on-site restaurant, NOMO Kitchen, offers farm-to-table meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as an expansive outdoor patio perfect for enjoying a coffee or posting up to catch up on work. Menu highlights include Spanish Octopus, Squid Ink Fusilli, and Long Island duck breast—and be sure to save room for the Campfire Brownie. Additional amenities include a 24-hour gym and library café, and best of all, the hotel is dog friendly. YOU SHOULD STAY HERE IF: You’re looking to enjoy one of New York’s most vibrant neighborhoods on a budget, without ever sacrificing room quality or amenities. If you love to snag IG-worthy shots of your accommodations, the rooms’ view from the top, plus the hotel’s famous “Tunnel of Love” won’t disappoint. Book Here. Rooms start at $175/night.

The Langham, 5th Avenue — Steve Bramucci View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotels 🏨 Travel | Resorts | Luxury | Food | Tips (@discover.hotels) WHY IT’S DOPE: First of all, I’m a Midtown guy. It’s just got this old-New York, midcentury thing going that I really like. There’s better scenery and views. It’s also easy. It’s the middle of the town — making it the peak in accessibility for someone like me who comes to NYC twice per year and wants to experience a LOT in a short time. I might grab a bagel at Barney Greengrass, walk through the park, check out the theater district, embrace the chaos at Times Square, and wander the stacks at the biggest branch of the New York Public Library. At night, I often find myself in Lower Manhattan, but that’s one of the easiest train rides and most scenic cab rides to be had — so it’s not a hassle. Many of the things I love about Midtown could also be said about the Langham, 5th Avenue — accessible, connected to the past, and scenic. In 2022, I was on the property right after they opened The Langham Club and have rarely felt so well taken care of. The space is perfect for Digital Nomads like me who need to work and want to get out of the room. Sipping espresso while ensconced in bookshelves and peering out the window over the city sure didn’t feel like I was grinding. The hotel is appointed with paintings by Alex Katz, the rooms are adorned in mahogany, and the house restaurant, Ai Fiori, is both classic and inventive — I recommend the rabbit tortellini. The pillows and linens got a special shout in the 2022 Uproxx Fall Travel Hot List but it’s actually the bathtubs that made me fall in love with the property. If there’s a deeper tub in Manhattan, I certainly don’t know about it. Many baths have a view — which is doubly seductive and just feels like a dream when the rain starts to patter in Midtown. YOU SHOULD STAY HERE IF: You like the intersection of comfort, space (the hotel is one of the most spacious in the city — from the floor plans to the sweeping Langham Club), views, and accessibility. Or just go for the pillows and sexy tubs. Book Here. Rooms start at $555/night Walker Hotel — Emily Hart View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walker Hotels (@walkerhotels) WHY IT’S DOPE: I’m not a frequent visitor to New York City, so when I visited earlier this year I didn’t know quite what to expect walking from the subway to my hotel. I was hoping for something classic New York — a place that would leave me feeling like a local or in on a secret. When I turned the corner onto tree-lined 13th street and found Walker Hotel Greenwich Village, I knew this was just what I had in mind.

The lobby at Walker Hotel is sunken down below a gorgeous wide staircase. There was live music playing when I entered the art deco cocktail bar with a warm fireplace and friendly staff to greet me. I stayed in a basic room that was anything but. From the Frette sheets, television smartly hidden behind wood paneling, the classic subway tiled bathroom with C.O. Bigelow amenities and rotary phone bedside – it felt like the New York I was hoping to experience. I enjoyed a fresh breakfast at the hotel restaurant, Society Cafe, before heading out to explore the neighborhood – just steps from Washington Square Park, Chelsea, and the Meatpacking District. YOU SHOULD STAY HERE IF: You should stay here if you want an elegant and luxurious lodging experience that feels like stepping into a secret enclave. Walker Hotel Greenwich Village is perfectly situated for exploration – inside and out. Book Here. Rooms start at $195/night.

Equinox Hotel New York — Vicki Denig View this post on Instagram A post shared by Equinox Hotels (@equinoxhotels) WHY IT’S DOPE: Fitness fanatics, this one is for you. When Equinox opened its first hotel doors in July 2019, the wellness world went wild, and rightfully so. Situated in the city’s Hudson Yards neighborhood, this 212-room hotel offers minimalist-yet-luxurious accommodations on the 24th through 38th floors, with levels three, six, and seven occupied by a 60,000-square foot gym and spa area. Additionally, the hotel boasts an on-site restaurant, wraparound terrace, indoor and outdoor pools, and of course, the brand’s signature gym. Rooms within the Equinox Hotel offer floor-to-ceiling windows and flat-screen TVs, with separate sitting areas, and in-room coffee machines to boot. Expect a simple-yet-sleek aesthetic with breathtaking river views, as well as in-room yoga equipment for those looking to move in peace. Transportation-wise, the subway station is just steps away, but we assure you that once you’re checked in, you probably won’t be leaving anytime soon. YOU SHOULD STAY HERE IF: You’re a fitness junkie who enjoys the finer things in life, especially those with a minimalist feel. For those looking for a WFH staycation that can do it all, this is the place for you. Book Here. Rooms start at $625/night. M Social Hotel Times Square — Zach Johnston View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Social New York Times Square (@msocialnewyork) WHY IT’S DOPE: Location is key with M Social. This hotel is a few blocks from Time Square and right in the middle of the theatre district. The Gershwin, Winter Garden, Neil Simon, August Wilson, and Broadway theatres are all in the same block or two of the hotel.

The fifth-floor lobby is the real star of the show here. There’s a good bar with an amazing view and terrace looking south toward Time Square. You can grab a good cocktail and take up a seat on the terrace and watch the lights start to flicker as the sun sets, creating one of those magical Manhattan moments. There’s also a decent burger and personal-sized pizza on the menu if you get peckish. The rooms are all well-fitted but admittedly small. This hotel is really about the bar, terrace, and location more than anything else. Rest assured, if you’re hanging out at the bar or terrace, you will meet some people to hit the town with if you’re on your own. YOU SHOULD STAY HERE IF: If you’re looking for that quintessential Manhattan experience — especially if you’re a first-timer — with easy access to Broadway theatres, then this is the place to be. The views over Time Square are excellent and the access to Broadway is about as good as you can get. Book Here. Rooms start at $329/night. Arlo Midtown — Joe Sills View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arlo Hotels (@arlohotels) WHY IT’S DOPE: Wedged between Hells Kitchen and Hudson Yards at 38th and 9th, the Arlo Midtown is a perfect spot for road trippers looking for a stylish, casual crash pad close to Broadway, Koreatown, and Times Square. The Arlo Midtown partners with a local valet service to offer curbside vehicle drop-off. The digs here are chic without breaking the bank, and an in-house coffee shop compliments multiple spacious lounge areas that feel upscale but unpretentious. I’m a huge fan of the skyline views at The Rooftop at Nearly Ninth, a perfect perch to post up with a piping hot New York-style pepperoni pizza beneath the night lights of Manhattan. New York newcomers can take a five-minute stroll to the cacophony of Times Square while veterans might choose to hit up the flavorful confines of Koreatown favorite Pocha 32 for hot pot, watermelon sawa, and soju. YOU SHOULD STAY HERE IF: If you’re new to Manhattan and want to be within walking distance of some of New York’s most iconic attractions. A bonus for creatives: the hotel lobby is within a short walk from photo supply megastore B&H. Book Here. Rooms start at $95/night.