If you’re at spring break right now, you’ve likely heard the cries of “Shots! Shots! Shots!” — chanted like a siren song. Or maybe you’ve had a long week, watched too much news from around the world, and just need a bright shot on a Friday afternoon. We’re not judging.

Either way, the Tropic Thunder is the way to go. Especially if you’re looking for a boozy tropical fruit punch.

The thing is, this shot doesn’t have a hard-and-fast recipe. It’s kind of a fluid (sorry) set of guidelines that’s “tropical” and strong. There is a classic Tropical Thunder cocktail that uses gin, peach schnapps, and pineapple juice which is the general foundation for this. From there, there are tons of variations, using everything from Kentucky bourbon to tequila to vodka to brandy. I like keeping it tropical with rum and a little orgeat (almond) syrup along with the fresh juice.

The point is, try this recipe because it f*cking rules then play around with it. Maybe go half tequila and half rum with your next batch. Or add some lime juice to cut the sweetness of the orange. It’s up to you. Let’s get shaking!

