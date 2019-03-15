Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day With These Thick, Chocolatey American Stouts

03.15.19 53 mins ago 7 Comments

Shutterstock/Uproxx


This article was updated.

When most people think of St. Patrick’s Day, their thoughts typically travel to rowdy, green-clad partiers, corned beef and cabbage, and, of course, Guinness. The famous Irish stout is the go-to drink for revelers from Dublin, Ireland to Dublin, Ohio and there are few beverages so synonymous with one holiday (margaritas and Cinco De Mayo run a close second).

But after you’ve had a few pints of the black stuff, you might have an urge to grab for something else to pair with your bangers and mash. Luckily, if you want to continue drinking stouts, there’s a whole universe of excellent American options that can easily be swapped in for your tried and true Guinness.

Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout

Obviously, this stout is a bit different from Guinness. If you’re grabbing a bottle of Black Chocolate Stout, you’re probably eating dessert or relaxing after the big St. Paddy’s Day meal. This rich, chocolatey, Russian Imperial Stout definitely demands respect — especially at a ten percent ABV.

Founders KBS

You can’t pop into your local bodega and pick up a six-pack of Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout. That doesn’t mean that you can’t find it. In fact, this coffee and chocolate-centric bourbon barrel-aged stout was available in Michigan-area Meijer stores earlier this week. If you can find a bottle, it pairs perfectly with bangers and mash.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Alcohol#Beer#Food
TAGSAlcoholBEERDRINKSFOODHOLIDAYSlifeST PATRICK'S DAYstouts
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 34 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP