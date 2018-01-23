The Best Travel Photographers To Follow On Instagram

Instagram has helped equalize the travel world. We can all go out there and take photos and post them up on our feeds. If we have an eye, a sense of space, and a grasp on color theory, we may even start getting a few followers. There’s a big asterisk here. Photography, as with anything, takes a lot of time to master.

Still, there are a few of us who’ve thrown off the yolk of the desk and cubicle and devoted our lives to the wander. These people travel the world in vans, on sailboats, in helicopters, and on foot — snapping photo after photo. They’re celebrating the world while giving us a window into all those enticing places that are over the hills and far away.

We decided to round up some of our favorite travel photographers. We whittled a huge list down to ten stellar sets of eyes that capture this world in a brilliant way. Of course, there are so, so many more amazing photographers out there that we could probably make ten of these lists. Maybe twenty.

But, we have to draw a line somewhere. So here are our favorite travel photographers right now:

DANYA SCHWERTFEGER

Danya Schwertfeger surfs, skates, lives in a van, sews, builds, and takes photos. He’s the 21st century’s wanderlust archetype all the way down to the Rumplestiltskin spun golden straw hair that’s mussed just enough.

Schwertfeger’s photos are glimpses into the great wild yonder. There’s a lot of surfing involved as that’s one of his main focal points. Where Schwertfeger really shines is in the beauty of the road. While a lot of travel-related Instagram can be summed up in this one GIF, Schwertfeger doesn’t over-sexualize his subjects. Yet, he’s still able to make every shot feel sexy and adventurous. That’s a talented feat.

