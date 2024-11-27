Palate: Once on the palate, there’s a creaminess that comes and quickly dissipates as the light flavors lay claim to the tongue. Primary among those notes are the bits of dried apricot and lemon zest alone with lavender honey and gentle, well-incorporated peat smoke. Finish: The succinct finish welcomes an uptick in the smoky flavor, a touch of salinity and black pepper, plus a final flourish of the citrus notes found at midpalate. Bottom Line: For a $30 blended whiskey that delivers on flavor and can open the eyes of your friends and family to a world beyond Johnnie Walker (whose Green Label offering is also a winner for the price) Duncan Taylor is the right choice. The approachable flavor profile and moderate ABV will allow you to enjoy from the time the hors d’oeuvres are served, right up until the big bird hits the table. 3. Maker’s Mark Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark features the bourbon world’s most iconic bottle design, the same one they’ve been utilizing since their founding in 1953, and a mash bill that’s been used for just as long. This wheated bourbon is one of the best-selling whiskeys in the entire world, making it a ubiquitous sight on liquor store shelves. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you’ll find a bit of corn pudding, vanilla extract, and indistinct red berry aromas wafting out of the glass. There’s also a bit of graham cracker sweetness and white pepper. Palate: On the palate, Maker’s Mark greets the tongue with a bunch of honeyed graham cracker notes that soon make way for vanilla pod and cornbread. A second sip morphs the vanilla pod into a custard note, complete with caramelized sugar and some red berry compote.

Finish: The finish of Maker’s Mark features some mellow spice and more red berry compote, as those natural sugars fuse with vanilla notes to quickly dissipate from the palate. Bottom Line: Despite its modest proof point, Maker’s Mark has a ton of flavor, meaning you won’t blow out your palate or scare off bourbon novices if you decide to sip this one neat. It’s ubiquitous on liquor store shelves and should be a staple on your bar cart, primarily if you aim to offer Thanksgiving guests a smooth bourbon they can enjoy all night long. 2. Evan Williams Bottled In Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $19 The Whiskey: Evan Williams Bottled in Bond is often named as one of if not the best bourbon under $20. Aged for at least four years, per the Bottled in Bond regulations, this 100-proof bourbon is almost as readily found around the country as Evan Williams’ flagship “black label” expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with honey, lemon zest, and a distinct peanut note on this bourbon. From there, the periphery aromas are faint — a touch of brown butter, apricots, and cumin, but otherwise nondescript. Palate: In the mouth, those initial three notes make the most substantial impression, along with a piquant texture that slightly prickles the tongue and adds a bit of pop to the citrus flavors in the liquid. Finish: On the finish, you’ll find some black pepper spice and youthful oak that curtail the peanut and lemon zest flavors. The finish is short-to-medium, giving just enough room to make a satisfying impression on the palate before encouraging repeat sips. Bottom Line: Evan Williams’ Bottled in Bond Expression is a masterclass in delivering a high-quality, no-frills bourbon. At 100-proof, it can stand tall in cocktails, bringing an abundance of flavor to classics like an Old-Fashioned, but it has just enough depth to perform well on its own—making for a delicious, cost-friendly sipper. 1. Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Average Price: $24 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon is not only the most classic expression in the brand’s lineup, it’s one of the most iconic bourbons in America. Wild Turkey’s signature 101-proof designation was first formulated in the 1940s by Austin, Nichols & Co. executive Thomas McCarthy, and it’s been a benchmark for high-quality, budget-friendly bourbon ever since. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey encapsulates what Wild Turkey is all about. There’s a lovely dusting of baking spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove resting atop stone fruits like stewed red apples, bruised peaches, and a faint dose of caramel and oak. Palate: On the palate, Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon offers a familiar range of flavors, from apple chips, cinnamon bark, and oak to vanilla extract, nutmeg, and clove. The mouthfeel is intriguing, maintaining enough grip on the palate to heighten the impact of the various baking spices but enough give for the fruit-forward flavors to strut their stuff. Finish: The finish is where black pepper flares up, along with a more forceful impression of the oak and clove notes. It’s a short-to-medium finish that pairs well with the flavor profile, giving the impression that this blend is perfectly proofed. Bottom Line: Wild Turkey 101 might conjure memories of crazy college nights for some people, but serious connoisseurs know that even with its rowdy reputation, this is one of the best-kept secrets in bourbon. With a robust, spice-heavy profile, Wild Turkey 101 is bold enough to liven up any party while offering the depth of flavor that makes it great to savor at length in the evening’s quieter moments, too. Bottles from $30-$60 4. Bushmills Single Malt 12-Year Irish Whiskey ABV: 40%

Average Price: $54 The Whiskey: Bushmills 12, made from 100% Irish malted barley, is part of the well-known brand’s core range. Alongside Jameson and Redbreast, Bushmills is perhaps the most widely known Irish whiskey brand, and that’s due to their 237-year legacy of producing high-quality liquid. For this expression, they marry ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso casks together, then finish them in ex-Marsala casks for 6-9 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with dilute honey and bright apple notes with a lovely infusion of faint nutmeg, pears, and vanilla beans, giving this whiskey a distinctly autumnal vibe from the outset.

Palate: Once the liquid crosses your lips and hits your palate, those lovely aromas from the nose spring to life as full-figured flavors on your tongue. Apple chips dipped in honey come to mind at the tip of the tongue before the graininess of Cheerios curtails the sweetness and allows you to appreciate the creamy texture as it barrels toward the finish. Finish: The finish is short to medium in length and introduces a bit more baking spice, caramel, and dried apple flavors. Bottom Line: Bushmills 12 is a beautiful display of balance when using finishing casks, as each of the barrels selected contributes a little bit of oomph to the overall flavor profile. Caramel and faint coconut from the bourbon casks, rich apple notes from the Oloroso, and a slight nuttiness offer a more full-bodied texture with the Marsala casks, making this one ideal for holiday enjoyment. 3. Nikka Whisky From The Barrel ABV: 51.4%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Nikka Whisky From The Barrel features a blend of whiskies from Japan and Scotch, mingling single malt and single grain whiskies for this singular release. Offered “overproof” at 51.4% ABV, this stout bottle packs quite a punch. Also, for clarity’s sake, while this whisky was produced in Japan and contained Japanese whisky, it cannot legally be called a Japanese whisky as of 2021, thanks to new regulations and its inclusion of Scotch whiskey in the blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Orange marmalade and dark berries (think blueberries and blackberries) inform the nose right away that this is going to be a rich, full-bodied whisky experience. There’s also some strong oak with a faint leather backbone to go with an elusive level of smoke that grows in prominence once you initially detect it. Palate: On the palate, those jammy berry notes come to the fore along with some stern oak, a stronger presence of smoke, and further accenting notes of roasted hazelnuts, toasted multigrain bread, and caramelized sugar. At this hefty proof, it definitely sits on your palate with some density, making it a treat to chew and enjoy at length.

Finish: The finish is lingering and strips away some of the sweeter, fruit-forward notes in favor of the slight nuttiness and oak influences. Toffee is there, but white pepper, hazelnuts, and tobacco leaf flavors close things out. Bottom Line: While American palates are more accustomed to the bold flavors of bourbon and rye whiskies, this nifty blend of Japanese whisky and Scotch offers a range of rich flavors capable of not only dispelling that myth but also standing up to the assortment of flavors found in your typical Thanksgiving meal. Even better, it can definitely enhance protein dishes like baked ham and the main event — the turkey. 2. Glenglassaugh Sandend ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Inspired by the crescent beach of Sandend Bay, home of Glenglassaugh, this expression of single malt Scotch utilizes bourbon, sherry, and manzanilla casks to create a floral and fruity flavor profile. Also of note is that this was voted one of the best whiskeys in the world for 2023. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with an explosion of tropical fruit and vanilla ice cream as chunks of pineapple greet bright red cherries as some slight salinity and crème brûlée notes fill the air above the glass. Palate: The flavor wheel starts spinning with more of those lively fruit notes from pineapple chunks to bright red cherries and blood orange before the crème brûlée’s caramelized sugar and vanilla custard flavors have their say. There’s some salted caramel to be found as well, and the texture is very supple, gently coating the palate while remaining spry enough to bounce around from corner to corner of the mouth. Finish: The finish is appropriately medium-length with more fruit and crème brûlée undulating against the cheeks while white pepper and a touch of allspice close out each sip with a baking spice flourish. Bottom Line: What makes Glenglassaugh’s Sandend expression so ideal for enjoyment during Thanksgiving is that it brings forth a ton of sweet, fruity notes that seem tailor-made for the spice profile and dishes served during the holiday. Try serving this one up alongside cranberry sauce, for example, to exploit all of that fruity flavor, or use it as a counter to savory dishes or sweet potatoes. 1. Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve’s 10-Year Bourbon was initially released in 2001 as an age-stated, 101-proof expression. In 2005, much to the chagrin of Wild Turkey fans, the ABV was brought down to its current level, making this a 90-proof expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon contains varying vanillas, from ice cream to vanilla extract. There are also pastry notes and the aroma of brioche buns, along with a touch of salted caramel, warm oak, and fresh nutmeg. Palate: The palate on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon is distinctly earthy at first, with toasted walnuts, apple leather, and mature oak leading the charge. As you chew the bourbon, you’ll notice that those notes grow in prominence with the oak and walnut flavors outpacing the restrained fruitiness and baking spices like clove and cinnamon become more pronounced. The mouthfeel is middle of the road, which serves well to carry all of those earthy flavors without being overly slick and distracting from them. Finish: The finish is marked by more vanilla tones, think vanilla pod more so than vanilla extract, and there’s more hazelnut flavor to be discovered alongside oak and red apple skin. It’s a medium-length finish that works well because it fades before that mature oak begins to dry out the back of your palate. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon is one of the best values in American whiskey, offering a well-aged expression at an affordable price. This expression is perhaps the best example of Wild Turkey’s ability to deliver budget-friendly bourbon that consistently competes with bourbons at twice the price. Let’s face it, you’d be hard-pressed to do better than bringing one of Wild Turkey’s best bourbons to Thanksgiving dinner. Bottles from $60-$100 4. WhistlePig 10-Year Small Batch Rye Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $77 The Whiskey: WhistlePig’s 10-year-old rye whiskey, sourced from Canada, is so damn good (and well-known at this point) that it’s probably the contemporary standard for Canadian whiskey among American whiskey enthusiasts. Aged for at least 10 years, these bottles have been known to house liquid that pushes up to 11 or 12 years old and beyond. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with some applewood, cedar, slight mint, and red apples. I’m immediately put into an autumnal state of mind when nosing this whiskey as a touch of butterscotch and salted caramel rounds things out.

Palate: On the palate, the whiskey is immediately mouth-coating and creamy, with those notes of fresh red apples and cedar claiming the lead in terms of prominence while butterscotch, faint hints of dill and mint, plus cedar wood begin to blossom at midpalate. Finish: The medium-length finish is drying like apples can be, as the fruit sugars dissipate and leave the edges of your tongue slightly astringent. There’s more cedar, cinnamon bark, and a faint bit of clove to be found before it all ends. Bottom Line: This viscous, sweet whiskey fits perfectly under the “crushable” descriptor while offering enough intrigue to keep you from hurriedly tossing it back. It is the perfect whiskey for a holiday party because it’s good enough to warrant conversation but simply enjoyable enough to enhance all of the conversation happening around it. 3. Lagavulin 16 ABV: 43%

Average Price: $88 The Whiskey: Considered by many to be the benchmark of smoky Islay Scotch whisky, Lagavulin’s well-earned reputation is difficult to escape. This peated Scotch classic achieved its status as the King of Islay for balancing that smoky profile with a deft touch of sweetness. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with bold billows of peat smoke, but as those gently waft away, you’ll notice some meaty undertones with slight salinity reminiscent of savory bacon fat, a touch of smoked honey, sweet sherry, and creamy vanilla ice cream with a touch of cinnamon bark. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey remains true to its aroma notes as it opens with enveloping smoke that then introduces the savory bacon fat notes, which then subside, allowing space for the sherry sweetness along with a touch of honeyed black tea and the flavor of crème brûlée. The texture is robust, and it simultaneously coats your palate while also spryly rolling over your tongue, searching for new territory to claim.

Finish: The finish continues the interplay of savory and sweet with a gentle kiss of smoke as it lingers for quite a while after the final sip is gone, gently and slowly receding as it beckons you to re-fill your glass. Bottom Line: While the heavily-peated Islay profile isn’t for everyone, this bottle is sure to sink its hooks into someone. At the very least, it’s a cool idea to bring this classic example of Islay Scotch for guests to try, but you shouldn’t be shocked if a smaller group of discerning individuals slowly drink the bottle into extinction over the course of the night. 2. Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $44 The Whiskey: This bottle, a single-barrel version of Four Roses’ OBSV recipe (learn about all of their recipes here), is an absolutely classic bourbon. The brand describes the OBSV recipe as having a delicate, fruit-forward yeast and a high-rye mash bill. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes are resplendent with red berries as the aroma of raspberries and black cherries leap out of the glass, along with a touch of sage, singed mint, Brazil nuts, and blood oranges. This is one expressive and inviting nose. Palate: On the palate, those flavors continue to develop as the blood orange fuses with black cherries, and they’re joined by black pepper spice, singed mint, sage, and even a bit of cedar at midpalate. The juxtaposition of citrus, sweetness, woodsiness, and baking spice might seem like a cacophony of flavors, but they all come together harmoniously. Finish: The finish is where the baking spice slightly wins out over the fruit-forward notes as it lingers with medium length on the tongue, sizzling the tip and leaving bits of bright cherry and Valencia orange meat on the back end. Bottom Line: If you aren’t picking up on a theme here, this bottle should help spell it out. Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon is packed with flavor but still maintains an approachability and sweetness that will make it appealing to connoisseurs and novices alike. Furthermore, it has a berry-forward flavor profile that pairs well with Thanksgiving dishes and still lands at a price point that makes it fair game for mixing in cocktails. 1. Benriach The Smoky Ten Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Benriach’s use of Highland peat sets them apart from the bruising Islay peated expressions that most whiskey drinkers are familiar with. The Highlands’ wood-rich peat is more delicate and fruit-forward, and it’s part of what makes Benriach’s Smoky Ten (and their fabulous Smoky 12) expression so unique. This one is made from a blend of peated and unpeated whiskey that was aged in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels, ex-Jamaican rum casks, and virgin oak that was toasted to the distillery’s specifications. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose gives you an indication of that intricate lineage with a faint bit of tropical fruits like overripe mangoes and bananas joining forces with butterscotch, dried apricots, and smoked applewood. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey opens with spiced pear flavors along with smoked honey and dried apricots. Wow, the first sip is so complex and full of well-defined flavors that a second sip is immediately necessary, and once you take a second sip, the joy of unlocking that mystery takes hold. The liquid is moderately textured, which means that its viscousness doesn’t stand in the way of your picking apart each layer of flavor and savoring it at length. Finish: The medium-length finish is where the smoke takes hold, and as promised, it’s a gentler smoke profile than most Islay Scotches and comes complete with an applewood and honey sweetness that makes it more palatable for beginners and more intriguing for avid imbibers. Bottom Line: Benriach’s Smoky Ten expression perfectly encapsulates the type of fun, flavorful whiskeys that the Highland distillery is making across its portfolio. While it remains true to the delicate, sweet, and slightly floral profile that Highland single malt is known for, by adding that twist of Highland peat, Benriach elevates this whiskey to must-try status with ease. As a holiday companion, this is one you’re likely to stick to like glue throughout the entire night. Bottles over $100 4. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Rye (2024) ABV: 61.6%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s brand-new Grain To Glass lineup features three whiskeys intended to highlight the carefully grown grains (Beck’s 6158 corn) they sourced from hand-selected local farming partners. For the lineup’s lone rye offering, they bottled a whiskey that utilizes a different grain source and mash bill from their other standout expressions like Parker’s Heritage 10-Year Rye and Pikesville Rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: Tobacco leaf, almond, mint sprigs, and oak all take turns rising and falling on the nose for a dense, impressive melange that makes you want to sit with your glass for extended consideration.

Palate: The heavy mouthfeel brings milk chocolate, tobacco leaf, oak, and smoked mint across the palate on the first sip. The layers of flavor go deeper on the second sip, with cayenne, caramel, and cinnamon dancing on the center of the palate, while the influence of ethanol causes the periphery of the tongue to pulsate with delight. Finish: The finish is long-lasting, drying the palate out a bit while black tea, oak, freshly cracked black pepper, and mint linger at the back of the tongue. Bottom Line: Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass series hit the mark across the entire lineup, but the rye is easily the star of the show. They’ve delivered a bottle of rye that can go toe-to-toe with the best of them by switching up their grain source and tinkering with the mash bill to optimize it. You’ll want your friends and family to appreciate what makes this whiskey different from the others in Heaven Hill’s rye portfolio. 3. Octomore 15.2 ABV: 57.9%

Average Price: $245 The Whiskey: For Octomore 15.2, the whiskey was initially aged in second-fill wine casks (42%) and second-fill Bourbon casks (58%) before being finished in second-fill French oak ex-Cognac casks that push the flavor profile in an intriguing direction. The 15.2 features the same batch of Scottish-grown barley as 15.1, also malted to 108.22 PPM. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes sing with Brie cheese, lime zest, walnuts, and cherries. Despite having the same phenol level of 15.1, the 15.2 comes across as less smoky thanks to its pine-like woodsiness, with moss, ginger cookies, and brown butter. Palate: Once on the palate, those nosing notes delicately unfurl with wisps of moss and smoke, subtly masking the vanilla custard, dried apricot, and Rainier cherry notes. The slick, velvety texture finds a home in every corner of the mouth as it gently coats the palate, allowing each flavor note to develop with ample space.

Finish: The finish is where a greater infusion of smoke comes through with pink peppercorn, nutmeg, and a slight salinity. Bottom Line: While this year’s Octomore 15.3 is drawing a lot of attention for being a phenomenal phenolic force, it’s the finesse of the 15.2 that stands tall in the lineup. With a balanced bouquet of aromas married to a patient, revealing palate, Octomore 15.2 is a testament to the delicate deployment of peat. It’ll make an awesome companion to some of the holiday’s savory dishes. 2. Redbreast 15-Year-Old Irish Whiskey ABV: 40%

Average Price: $135 The Whiskey: Utilizing first fill and refill casks (ex-bourbon and ex-sherry, to be exact) combines a bevy of classic flavors for this exciting Irish whiskey offering aged for at least 15 years. Redbreast is well known for being the best-selling pot still Irish whiskey in the world, and this 15-year expression, a step up from their flagship 12-year, is where the whiskey really starts hitting its stride. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes begin with caramel-drizzled pineapple for an unexpectedly sweet opening that then lends itself to a touch of savoriness in the form of cooked dates and bacon fat before the fruit-forward aspect lurches to the top of those aromas with cooked blueberries and Manuka honey. Palate: On the palate, the whiskey has a rich texture atop the tongue, which quickly recedes like a bubble bursting to reveal all of the fruity flavor hiding underneath its initial viscousness. Star anise and vanilla pod flavors accent notes of hazelnut spread, dark chocolate chunks, ripe oranges, and grilled peaches. As it takes a turn to the finish, you’ll also pick up hints of cinnamon, dandelions, and ginger. Finish: The finish is where the sweetness becomes more restrained as hazelnuts, ginger, and vanilla pods linger on the palate, leaving a touch of citrus and cacao behind before things slowly come to a close. Bottom Line: Whether you’re already an avid fan of Irish whiskey or new to the game, it’d be hard to do better than exploring the Redbreast core lineup. This 15-year whiskey is capable of creating converts across the whisk(e)y spectrum, and you’d be wise to put it to the test at your next holiday gathering to see how many hardcore Scotch and bourbon drinkers find themselves gravitating towards this tasty treat. 1. A Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 12, Scene 1