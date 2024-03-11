PART I — THE AFFORDABLE AND WIDELY-AVAILABLE IRISH WHISKEYS 20. Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey ABV: 40% Average Price: $31

The Whiskey: This whiskey is a more refined version compared to White Label Bushmills. The blend is a mix of grain and malt whiskeys aged in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks. The final blend, however, leans more into the single malt whiskey than the grain, with a balance set towards the sherry profile rather than the bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: A sherry jamminess and plumminess come through with a hint of vanilla, apricot, winter spices, and nuts on the nose. Palate: The palate carries on along that path and adds in a serious Christmas spice cake vibe with amped-up nuttiness, sultanas, and a touch more vanilla with a hint of creamed honey. Finish: The end is fairly quick and sherry-fueled with spice and dark dried fruits leading the way to a slightly malty finish that’s just kissed with honey tobacco. Bottom Line: This is the perfect place to start. This is cheap, drinkable, and available everywhere good whiskey is sold. The flavor profile is concise without being simple. You feel the fruits and nuts with that lovely honeyed maltiness. Still, you’ll want to focus on highballs and simple cocktails. Or use it as a shooter with a Guinness back. The choice is all yours! 19. Northcross Triple Wood Irish Whiskey ABV: 43% Average Price: $24

The Whiskey: This whiskey is a classic Irish blend that leans into oak. The whiskey is built from triple-distilled Irish whiskey that’s mellowed in ex-bourbon, ex-sherry (Oloroso), and new American oak casks. Those casks were then blended, proofed, and then bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a clear sense of grain-forward Irish whiskey on the nose with honey-dipped Graham Crackers next to light sweetgrass, mellow nuttiness, and a hint of summer flowers. Palate: The palate leans into milky chocolate with a hint of orange oils, buttery croissant, and creamy toffee with a light whisper of that malty honey from the nose. Finish: The end has a marzipan lushness with a very light sense of dried cherries dipped in milk chocolate with a flutter of spiced malts. Bottom Line: This finishes very strong with a deep nuttiness, dark chocolate vibe, and soft sweet nature. Plenty is going beyond that in the profile, making this worth the $25-$30 it costs. Use it in basic cocktails and highballs and you’ll be all set. 18. Jameson Black Barrel Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey ABV: 40% Average Price: $39

The Whiskey: This masterfully crafted whiskey leans towards the single pot still whiskey more than grain whiskey — though both are in the blend. Those whiskeys are aged in a combination of ex-sherry and ex-bourbon for anywhere from eight to 16 years. Then, the whiskey is finished in an extra-charred ex-bourbon barrel — hence “Black Barrel” — before blending and proofing. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark chocolate cut with creamy vanilla sits next to a rich and buttery toffee with a note of orange on the nose. Palate: The palate amps up that vanilla with a dusting of Christmas spices and fatty nuts that lead to a minced meat pie feel with a dark orange/chocolate underbelly. Finish: The end has a hint of tannic oak with a creamy vanilla lushness that’s spiked with dark wintry woody spices. Bottom Line: This is Jameson turned up. It’s dark and lush with a bite that works. While it works wonders as a sipper over some ice, you really want to focus this one on classic cocktails — sours, old fashioneds, Manhattans, juleps, smashes … it all works. 17. Powers Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey John’s Lane ABV: 46% Average Price: $61

The Whiskey: This is a very classic Irish whiskey. The hot juice is aged in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks for at least 12 years. Those barrels are then married based on their distinct flavor profiles to create this special whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Raw leather, soft vanilla, mild baking spice, and light milk chocolate greet you on the nose before this hint of floral honey-soaked oak arrives with a moment of fresh rainwater that’s just kissed with minerality. Palate: The palate has a malty vanilla cake foundation with woody spice and fruity candy sweetness before leaning into a soda bread vibe with a hint of fresh butter, sea salt, and more of that soft floral honey. Finish: Chocolate pudding arrives on the mid-palate and drives the back end of the taste towards wet grains, nutty fruit cake, and a hint of wintry spice. Bottom Line: This is a very well-rounded whiskey-tasting experience. The flavor notes are precise but light. You might have to take a little time to find them all. Still, this makes for a great on-the-rocks sipper or classic cocktail base. 16. High N’ Wicked Single Grain Irish Whiskey Foursquare “Mark X 2007” Finish ABV: 50% Average Price: $89

The Whiskey: This sourced Irish whiskey from County Cork is very unique pour. The whiskey is made with 95% French-grown corn and 5% malted Irish barley. That whiskey rested in ex-bourbon barrels for years before it was transferred to an Exceptional Rum Cask from Barbados’ Foursquare. After six more months of resting, the whiskey was batched, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: Nutella and marzipan pop on the nose with a sense of bourbon vanilla, lemon peel, and a whisper of toasted coconut next to a twinge of mango and pineapple with caramelized sugars. Palate: Those caramelized tropical fruits blend with clove, anise, and cardamom on the palate as a sense of cinnamon bark tobacco and vanilla pods drive the taste toward a rich creamy caramel sauce cut with salt and more Nutella. Finish: The caramel and hazelnut amp up at the finish as the oak softly arrives with a lush vanilla creaminess with hints of fig and marzipan lurking in the background. Bottom Line: This is amped-up Irish whiskey that leans into the rumminess in all the right ways. There’s a wonderful depth with this one that sings over a big ice cube in a class or in a nice and frothy tropical cocktail. 15. The Irishman Single Malt Irish Whiskey ABV: 40% Average Price: $44

The Whiskey: This whiskey is made from Irish barley that’s mashed and then triple distilled. The hot juice is then filled in ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso sherry casks for a long maturation (no age is given). Those barrels and then blended and the whiskey is proofed down for bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this is all about the apple candy with a hint of pear in there alongside mild notes of cinnamon and maybe a little honey. Palate: The palate is light and touches on chocolate chips and winter spice before going big with the apple candy again. Finish: The end washes out a tad with the proofing water, leaving hints of dark spices, raisins, and more apple/pear candy. Bottom Line: This is a very delicate Irish whiskey that’s great for entry-level whiskey drinkers. There’s enough depth to keep your attention but nothing is overly powerful to push you away. Pour it over some rocks or into a cocktail and you’ll be all set. 14. Method And Madness Irish Whiskey Triple Distilled Rye And Malt USA Limited Edition ABV: 46% Average Price: $89

The Whiskey: This whiskey is from Midleton Distillery’s (the place that makes Jameson, Powers, Spot, and Redbreast) craft distillery. The whiskey is made from a mash of 60% rye and 40% malted barley. The whiskey is twice-distilled as per most Irish whiskeys before a long rest in ex-bourbon casks. Once those barrels were ready, they were batched, proofed, and bottled for the U.S. marketplace. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a nice deep leatheriness on the nose with a sense of old dry lemon rinds next to lavender oils, clove buds, and a fleeting sense of eggnog with a lightness to it. Palate: Oats and winter spices lead the way on the palate with a sense of fresh firewood, honey-dipped malt cookies, and raisins dipped in dark chocolate and flaked with salt. Finish: Those malt cookies drive the finish toward more raisin and oats with a honeyed vibe, a hint of dry red chili, and a dash of white pepper. Bottom Line: This is a very unique pour. There’s a lot of depth that plays away from softer Irish whiskey and into a deep American bourbon vibe. Then there’s the woodiness that plays its own chords on the profile, creating a singular sipping experience. In short, this is the whiskey you get when you want to try something outside the box from Ireland. 13. Clonakilty Irish Whiskey Single Batch Double Oak Finish “The Gentle Cut” ABV: 43.6% Average Price: $39

The Whiskey: This is an Irish whiskey blend — that’s a mix of pot still (made with malted and unmalted barley) and grain whiskeys. The barrels were left to age right next to the ocean in Southern Ireland for years. Once blended, the whiskey was then re-filled into a new oak cask and put back in those seaside warehouses for another maturation run. Once just right, the barrels were vatted and bottled as-is without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is like a walk through an apple orchard in full bloom with pear, peach, and apple leading to fresh sweetgrass, old saddle leather, and a sense of sweet cinnamon and nutmeg baked into an apple crumble. Palate: There’s a nice zesty spice to the palate with fresh ginger layered into the pear and apple with a hint of hazelnut adding a creamy edge before white pepper and more fresh sweetgrass arrive with this hint of salinity. Finish: That sweetgrass gets a little dry on the finish with pear and apple skins, orchard wood, and winter spice leading to a salted honey end. Bottom Line: This is just good whiskey, folks. It’s subtle, supple, sweet, and a solid sipper. All of that also comes at a great price. This is another one that you can’t go wrong with as a sipper or a cocktail base. Dealer’s choice! 12. Writers’ Tears Red Head Irish Whiskey ABV: 46% Average Price: $62

The Whiskey: This is a classic Irish single malt that’s triple distilled before a long aging process. The hot juice rests in Spanish Oloroso sherry butts until it’s just right. Those barrels are batched and proofed before bottling otherwise as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: Burnt orange and peach skins mingle with a hint of salted dried mango next to red berry tea leaves, plum jam cut with clove, and a mild sense of brandy butter and scones. Palate: Nutella comes through on the palate with a sense of rum-raisin, old sherry-soaked oak staves, and creamy vanilla cake. Finish: The end leans into the brandy butter and scones with a sense of sharp orange marmalade and fresh breakfast tea cut with cream and honey. Bottom Line: This is quintessential Irish whiskey at a very good price. In fact, this could be $100 a bottle and it’d still feel right. Overall, sip this one neat or on the rocks for maximum Irish whiskey vibes. 11. Waterford Irish Single Malt Whisky Organic Gaia 2.1 ABV: 50% Average Price: $95

The Whiskey: This release from The Arcadian Series is comprised of Alt-barley (old-school barley strains) that were harvested back in 2016. The barley was grown by organic farmers specifically for this mash bill. The whiskey was then triple distilled and aged by Waterford to highlight the malted barley in the recipe. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose draws you in with a sense of sharp orange marmalade on freshly baked Southern buttermilk biscuits with a sense of mocha lattes, wet brown sugar, red grapes, figs, and marshmallows fresh from the bag. Palate: The taste is less fruity but does lean into lemon zest and white pepper before drying out toward grapefruit pith, dark cacao powder, salted black licorice, and a hint of dry white toast. Finish: There’s a sense of cinnamon bark and clove berries with that black licorice on the finish that leads back to the dark orange and a sweet sense of stewed peaches. Bottom Line: This is a very deep and unique whiskey. At first glance, it might feel a bit all over the place. But if you give it time, it’ll align around a deeply fruity and malty profile that’s unlike any other on the list. Take it slow, sip, add water, go back and forth … you’ll be rewarded with great whiskey. PART II — THE SPLURGE-WORTHY IRISH WHISKEYS

10. Natterjack Irish Whiskey Cask Strength ABV: 63% Average Price: $102 The Whiskey: This is sourced Irish whiskey made from a unique mash bill of 80% corn and 20% malted barley. That mix is triple distilled and then left to mellow for years in ex-bourbon casks. Before bottling, the whiskey is finished in new American oak for a spell before cask-strength bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich orange oils and clove drive the nose toward soft winter spiced and butterscotch candies with this slight sense of cellar floor dirt and old oak staves with a very faint whisper of a cheese cellar and earthy honey.

Palate: That orange really pops on the palate as the clove sharpens with moments of allspice, nutmeg, and cardamom next to more cellar and honeycomb with a twinge of waxiness. Finish: The honey gets creamy on the end with with a touch of smoldering campfire-roasted marshmallows, soft oak, and mild baking spices in nutty sugar cookies. Bottom Line: This new whiskey is a classic Irish whiskey with a solid sweetness that’s creamy and deep. Then there are the little nuances that help this one pop/stand out. The smoky marshmallow, the sugar cookies, and the earthy honey all come together to help this feel like a bigger whiskey while still feeling approachable and sippable.

9. Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Kentucky Oak Edition ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $199 The Whiskey: This is classic Redbreast tripled distiller single pot still whiskey (made with a mash of malted and unmalted barley). The juice settles for several years in both ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks before it’s vatted and then re-filled into brand new air-dried American oak barrels from the Taylor Farm in Kentucky. After four months, the whiskey is blended and barely proofed before bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a clear sense of almost sweet cedar next to marzipan and old leather with a hint of sour cherry and tart apple skins rounding out the nose.

Palate: The palate starts with a foundational layer of vanilla sauce and builds layers of woody cinnamon, soft nutmeg, and sharp cloves toward dried figs and prunes with a brandy-soaked oak vibe and some stewed cherries. Finish: The end is nice and buttery toffee with another note of vanilla before the woody spices lead to apple tobacco stuffed in an old cedar box on the slow finish. Bottom Line: Kentucky and Ireland make great partners on this excellent slow sipper. The profile is a balance of sharp oaky spice and creamy bourbon vanilla with soft nuttiness, orchard fruits, and a touch of honey for good measure. It’s basically the best of both worlds.

8. Midleton Very Rare Dair Ghaelach Kilranelagh Wood ABV: 56.8% Average Price: $476 The Whiskey: The fifth installment of Midleton’s famed Dair Ghaelach series is here to help you fall in love with Irish whiskey. The whiskey is made with Midleton’s very rare whiskey that’s then aged in very specific barrels made from a single estate in Ireland (Kilranelagh Estate). The new oak barrels hold the whiskey until it’s just right before batching and bottling 100% as-is at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is like walking through a pine forest after the rain with soft notes of fresh honey, freshly cracked black pepper, and soft oolong tea leaves leading to a sense of roasted almonds dipped in vanilla cream and rolled in freshly ground nutmeg and cinnamon.

Palate: The palate leans into a sharp but sweet bell pepper with a hint of candied orange and chocolate leading to soft roasting herbs, a touch of apple pie, and spiced oak staves that are inching toward dried red chili. Finish: That spiced oak drives the finish toward more candied orange and oolong tea with a honeyed creamy finish that’s light and almost airy with a vanilla foundation. Bottom Line: This is one of those whiskeys that demands time. You need to slowly nose and taste, add water, and go back in for five — maybe even 10 — minutes to really get the full beauty of this one. And wow is it a beautiful whiskey once you give it time. I know that sounds like homework, but you’ll be so entranced by the whiskey that time will slip away.

7. Jameson 18-Year-Old Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey ABV: 40% Average Price: $201 The Whiskey: This is more than just 18-year-old Jameson. It’s a masterful blend of hand-selected 18-year-old whiskeys aged in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks initially. That whiskey is then married and finished in first-fill bourbon casks until it’s just right. Once those barrels hit the right notes, they’re vatted, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens with soft bourbon vanilla, dry cedar bark, orange oils, rich toffee, and subtle winter spices on the nose.

Palate: The taste delivers on those promises and adds in worn boot leather, hazelnuts, and a dusting of dark chocolate that melds into the hazelnut to create a creamy Nutella when you add a drop of water. Finish: The end arrives with a rush of spiced plum jam with cloves, allspice, and a hint of licorice next to more of that dry cedar next to a nutty/chocolate-infused tobacco leaf with a slight chew to it. Bottom Line: This starts off small and quiet and then slowly builds toward a bold and delicious crescendo of classic Irish and bourbon flavor notes. The layers are deep on this one with malty honeyed nuances mingling with lush creamy vanilla and sharp wood spices. It’s just really freaking good.

6. Bushmills Aged 30 Years Single Malt Irish Whiskey ABV: 46% Average Price: $2,349 The Whiskey: This is a serious whiskey from Bushmills. The Irish single malt rests in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks for 14 years. Those barrels are batched and then re-filled into first-fill Pedro Ximénez sherry casks for another 16 years of slow aging. Finally, that whiskey is proofed down and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a mix of mincemeat pie and sticky toffee pudding on the nose with salted toffee sauce, rich buttercream, and leathery dried fruit countered by soft and powdery dark winter spices.

Palate: The lushness is amazingly silky with fresh figs, black-tea-soaked dates, and rum-soaked raisins with burnt orange, old vanilla pods, and poppy seed dessert rolls with brown sugar syrup icing. Finish: The dried and dark fruits get leathery as the toffee sweetens with a touch of old oak stave and cellar floor dirt lurking in the background of the finish. Bottom Line: This is a wildly expensive whiskey. Maybe try it as a pour at a good whiskey bar first? Either way, you’ll be for a masterfully balanced whiskey with incredibly nostalgic depth that’ll leave you warmed to the deepest recesses of your soul.

5. Clonakilty Atlantic Distillery 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey ABV: Varies Average Price: $2,440 The Whiskey: This is a massive whiskey. The Irish malt was distilled way back in 1991. It was left in old Oloroso hogshead casks next to the Atlantic Ocean to age all those years. Finally, those barrels were pulled for a cask-strength bottling (one cask at a time) for only 500 bottles. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sticky toffee pudding and panettone drive the nose toward soft floral honey with a slight sense of fresh figs swimming in clotted brandy cream and fresh mint with a whisper of walnut.

Palate: The Christmas cake vibes amp up on the palate as soft and leathery prunes mingle with those fresh figs, more walnuts, soft cream, and a hint of olive oil with a flake of sea salt. Finish: The walnuts take on a toasted and salted feel on the finish as a moment of tobacco arrives with soft winter spice and a touch of candied citrus and dark fruit over salty driftwood. Bottom Line: This is like a long walk on a beach on a sunny but brisk day with a supple glass of whiskey in one hand and the best fresh holiday pastry in the other. This is delicious whiskey with this moment of seaside vibes that just works. Sip it slowly and enjoy the transportation to another place and time.

4. Teeling Whiskey Single Malt Aged 33 Years Pineau Des Charentes Finish ABV: 49.7% Average Price: $3,795 The Whiskey: This latest release from Teeling’s ultra-rare whiskey line is an oldie but a goodie. The whiskey was distilled back in 1989 and spent 30 years mellowing in ex-rum casks before it was batched and re-barreled into Pineau Des Charentes wine casks for three more years of rest. Tasting Notes: Nose: Black tea-soaked dates, stewed prunes with cardamom and clove, and white mulled wine drive the nose toward floral honey that’s so fresh you can still feel the honeycomb and this whisper of dried apricot rolled with roasted almonds.

Palate: That medley of apricot and almond pops on the palate as grilled pineapple combines with clove-laden tobacco and spice cakes with a hint of brandied cherries dipped in salted dark chocolate with a whisper of orange oils lurking in the background. Finish: That cherry vibes carry on throughout the finish as the winter spices get woody and dry and attach to sharp and spice tobacco with a hint of old worn boot leather, soft marzipan, and a touch more of that honeycomb. Bottom Line: This is amazing whiskey, full stop. It’s so deep and funky and yet it’s comforting and warming with this sense of deep nostalgia. It’s like a warm hug from a very old friend.

3. Red Spot Singel Pot Still Irish Whiskey Aged 15 Years ABV: 46% Average Price: $319 The Whiskey: This is a high-water mark of Irish whiskey distilling and blending down at Midleton in County Cork. The whiskey is aged for 15 years in a combination of ex-bourbon, ex-sherry, and ex-Marsala wine casks. The spirit is then married and proofed down to a very approachable 92 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Apple pie and stewed cherries with a bit of stem drive the nose toward old boot leather, nutty Christmas cake, candied citrus, and plenty of dark baking spices with a hint of rum raisin, orange oils, and vanilla bean husks.

Palate: Those nuts and holiday vibes carry on through the taste as layers of apple peels, cherry bark, black pepper, and soft cedar planks settle into the mid-palate with a note of sticky toffee pudding-spiced tobacco. Finish: That finish fades slowly and gently through the wintry dark spice barks and buds, hints of dark cacao just kissed with salt, cherry tobacco, and pear brandy-soaked marzipan, and a whisper of smduging sage braided with cedar bark. Bottom Line: This is another phenomenal whiskey, especially if you’re looking to bridge the gap between deep and dark Kentucky bourbon and succinct Irish whiskey. Pour this one over a big ol’ rock and let it wash over you. Or make one of the best Manhattans with it.

2. Midleton Very Rare Vintage Release Irish Whiskey 2023 ABV: 40% Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: The 2023 edition of the esteemed Midleton Very Rare is the 40th release from the brand, which is a milestone for sure. The whiskey in the bottle is a blend of single pot still and grain whiskeys from the hallowed grounds of the Midleton Distillery in County Cork. The key to this blend is the balance of the pot still and grain whiskeys with a spotlight on refill casks for aging and a tad more pot still whiskey in the mix. Tasting Notes: Nose: Apple orchards on a sunny day greet your nose with fresh apricot, tangerine, and savory melon next to malted spiciness, fresh ginger, and fresh espresso pepperiness over honey, marzipan, and a fleeting sense of white wildflowers.

Palate: The palate is lush from the jump and hits on notes of creamy honey mixed with dried chamomile buds, soft distillery grains, and sweet oak with hints of marmalade, leathery dried apricot, and more marzipan. Finish: That dried stone fruit mingles with woody winter spices on the end as soft cedar planks and honeyed malt gently rest on your senses. Bottom Line: This is the most “Irish” Irish whiskeys on the list. There’s no “it feels like bourbon or Scotch” here. This is Irish whiskey to its core with a deep sense of honey and fruit orchards with Irish grains and butter. It just oozes Ireland. It’s also amazing soft and approachable as a sipper. Start with a neat pour and you’ll be hooked for life.

1. Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Aged 27 Years Ruby Port Casks ABV: 54.6% Average Price: $674 The Whiskey: This is the mountaintop of Irish whiskey and Redbreast. After triple distillation, the whiskey is left in ex-bourbon, ex-port, and ex-sherry casks for at least 27 years before batching and bottling at cask strength with zero fussing. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright red berries and mango skins (that are almost freaking juicy) mix with seared pineapple spears, roasting herbs, and spiced wood barks dipped in rock candy syrup and rolled in roasted walnuts and vanilla pods.