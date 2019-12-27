The Best Whiskeys For Your Holiday Game Night, According To Bartenders

When we were kids, most of us spent the rainy (or snowy) days between Christmas and NYE playing board games like Sorry!, Monopoly, and Settlers of Cattan (nerds!). As we grew into adulthood, many of these games grew dusty and un-played, hidden away in some cupboard in our parents’ basements. We turned instead to simple drinking-based games like flip cup and beer pong. Eventually, those games also fell to the wayside as we decided to try chess, backgammon, and poker — each played with a dram of whiskey. Now, it’s all come full circle. The board games have roared back into frame and whiskey is still in the picture. Which whiskey, you ask? Alli Torres, head bartender at Refinery Rooftop in New York City makes a point of selecting whiskeys that will appeal to all of your winter game night guests. “One thing I’ve definitely learned as a bartender is that my palate is very different than the person next to me, and the person across from me,” she says. “When entertaining, you’ll never make everyone happy but it’s important to consider something more approachable.” Point being: It’s important to have a few different whiskeys on hand. Of course, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Scotch, rye, and bourbon, but some of our favorite bartenders have other expressions they enjoy sipping on during heated, cut-throat winter vacation game nights. Check their answers out below.