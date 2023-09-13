Summer is unfortunately on its last legs, but with the change of seasons comes one great advantage: less crowding at US National Parks. With kids back in school and family vacations already Instagrammed, shoulder seasons are the perfect time to visit National Parks… if you have the flexibility. Summer’s end is especially clutch if you’re a more spontaneous National Park traveler – as many parks have now instituted summer reservations and permitting systems that must be planned far in advance. As the crowds lessen, the entry requirements do as well, meaning it’s much easier to set out on the road without a care. Just like we did back during the times of printed MapQuest directions! If you’re heading to any of the most popular National Parks (or want to be the type of person who might decide on a whim to do exactly that) this fall, here is precisely when each park ends its reservation requirements:

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK — MAINE Acadia National Park in coastal Maine is one of the top ten most visited parks annually. With over 4 million visitors in 2021, over just over 49,000 acres — the number of visitors per acre is much higher than the most visited parks in the system, prompting vehicle reservations for one of the park’s main attractions – Cadillac Mountain. WHAT DO I NEED A RESERVATION FOR? Despite its massive popularity, you don’t need a reservation to enter the park. However, you will need one to drive to the summit of Cadillac Mountain – which is a must. From October 7 to March 6, the summit of the Maine Mountain sees the first sunrise in the United States – but anytime you visit, it is a sight that will take your breath away. WHEN DO RESERVATIONS END? Reservations to drive to the summit of Cadillac Mountain last a bit longer into the fall – as fall is the prime season to visit Acadia. Reservations end on October 22, and visitors have until the road closes on December 1 to visit unencumbered. WHERE TO STAY: My favorite Bed and Breakfast in Bar Harbor, The Elmhurst Inn, is open year-round. Or find a short-term rental to cozy up in. WHAT TO DO: Hike Jordan Pond Path, Gorham Mountain Loop, or Ocean Path Trail after catching the first sunrise in the United States atop Cadillac Mountain. Acadia is an excellent place for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing if you visit in the winter. ARCHES NATIONAL PARK — UTAH Like Acadia, Arches National Park in Utah is a smaller park by land area than many others on this list. It’s also unique in that it’s not super remote – just 5 miles north of the booming vacation destination of Moab. With more people than ever venturing into National Parks, Arches has recently started requiring timed entry reservations. WHAT DO I NEED A RESERVATION FOR? You’ll need a reservation to access any part of the park during the reservation season. Arches is unique from most major National Parks — as there is just one gated entrance to the park — so there is no getting around this. WHEN DO RESERVATIONS END? Reservations to enter the park end on October 31, 2023, and don’t begin again until April 1. Typically, the park is open year-round, with some snow during the winter months, but generally, nothing that could squash your plans. WHERE TO STAY: While there are some seasonal lodgings in Moab, many options are available year-round, with short-term rentals readily available at lower prices. Check out Red Cliffs Lodge for an incredible location. WHAT TO DO: Hike Delicate Arch (if it’s not slick), Devils Garden, and Windows Loop before heading back into Moab for a drink at Moab Brewery and dinner at Thai Bella Moab.