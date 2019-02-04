Where To Drink Beer In Boulder, According To Upslope’s Master Brewer

Upslope/Getty Image

Boulder, Colorado is one of America’s great beer cities. The mountain retreat is home to breweries, bars, and tap rooms with great beer flowing in every form. One of our favorites among them is Upslope Brewing Co., where master brewer Sam Scruby has been brewing up well-crafted beers for years now. His year-round line is a measured and beautifully delicious selection of beers that covers the stone-cold classics, from lagers to experimental IPAs. From there, Upslope has a rotating seasonal selection (think tasty Spruce Tip IPAs and Oatmeals Stouts), and the Lee Hill Series and Tap Room Series — very local beers that you’re going to have to get to Boulder to drink.

It’s a varied selection that’s dialed in, balanced, and features a smart flavor profile. All combined, this makes Upslope one of the best beer experiences you can have in Colorado.

When we wanted details on where to sip suds in Boulder, we knew we had to reach out to Sam for a tour of the local scene. Who better to show us where to drink and point us to awesome pizza to pair with our pints? The ten spots Scruby lists are all fantastic joints where you’ll drink unique beer, nosh some tasty eats, and make new beer friends out Colorado way.

Classic Brewery/Taproom Experience — MOUNTAIN SUN and SOUTHERN SUN

Mountain Sun and Southern Sun are of the last bastions of Boulder’s crunchy upbringing. Mountain Sun brings together a mix of locals and tourists with great burgers and classic beers.

My standby is the Junk Burger with a pint of FYIPA. Every Boulder local knows that you must make at least one pilgrimage during the month of February to celebrate Stout Month when their tap-list transforms into an almost exclusive line up of stouts. Pro tip: Bring cash, no credit cards accepted.

Experimental Brewery/Taproom — AVERY BREWING

While I was going to school at the University of Colorado, Avery Brewing was my first brewery tour after turning 21 and the experience transformed what I thought was possible to create with malt, water, hops, and yeast (and maybe a barrel, some sugar, and spices). Known for their high gravity, barrel-aged beers, it’s a can’t miss stop while on a beer journey in Boulder. The open catwalk over the brewing floor is completely unique from any other brewery I have visited. Grab a snifter of Tweak and go drool over their yeast propagation room.

Pro tip: Don’t actually drool over the railing, or drop your glass on the production floor.