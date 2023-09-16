Dwayne Johnson has kept himself pretty busy over the last day. After making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in Boulder on Friday afternoon, Johnson appeared in his old stomping grounds on Friday night, as he joined McAfee and dropped a People’s Elbow on Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this wasn’t the last time that The Rock made his presence felt in Colorado this weekend. The College GameDay crew is in Boulder ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes’ game against Colorado State, and prior to the game, Deion Sanders went on set to talk about the Buffs’ 2-0 start to the season. During his time on set, The Rock’s entrance theme hit, which led to Johnson joining Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, McAfee, and Sanders.

Sanders was especially excited to have Johnson come on set, perhaps because he knew that The Rock would cut a promo about why he’s doing something special in the world of college football.

“What Deion is doing right now — let’s talk about this just for a second, because we are witnessing something that is not only game-changing in the face of college football, but also, something that’s very special,” Johnson said. “And what that special thing is, is passion mixed with love mixed with disruption mixed with swagger mixed with confidence, but also, there’s an undercurrent here that Coach Prime is doing, is he’s changing the face of college football, and he’s doing it his way. But he’s also doing it in a way — and this is the hard part — that is galvanizing not only a town in Boulder, Colorado, but also galvanizing an entire country.”

After admitting that The Rock nearly made him cry, Coach Prime did what any good college football coach would do in this situation: used it as a recruiting pitch.

“All recruits, did you hear what he said?” Sanders said while the rest of the desk laughed. “We ain’t hard to find.”