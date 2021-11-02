Danni Washington is a lover of the natural world. A woman making waves and diving deeper into the health of our oceans while also advocating for women and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in STEM fields. A science communicator who uses her voice, social media platform, and engaging personality to serve a larger cause.

The world is taking notice of her efforts. Washington recently joined the judging panel for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize, powered by Adrian Grenier’s 52HZ. This million-dollar competition, tied to a three-year accelerator program, will create and adopt alternatives to thin-film plastic — the material used in over 300 billion non-recyclable polybags every year.

“I want to see a science-informed society making better choices around building a regenerative future,” Washington says of her role as a judge in the competition (though it could also double as her overarching mission statement). “A future that’s for all of us.”

A first-generation Jamaican-American, Washington has a B.Sc. in Marine Science Biology, speaks around the globe about ocean science, and hosts podcasts and science-based TV Shows like Xploration Nature Knows Best, an educational TV series featuring innovations in clean technology and design, making her the first Black woman to host a nationally syndicated science show in the US. All of this is by design. Growing up in Miami, she grew curious about the ocean at seven-years-old. From that point on, her focus never wavered — though there have been obstacles along the path.

“I think the biggest challenge is being underestimated because I’m a Black woman,” Washington says. “I walk into a room and immediately people think, ‘Oh, she doesn’t have the skillset. She doesn’t have the knowledge.’ At this point in my life, I’m just used to it, and I’m excited to prove them wrong. It’s fuel for my fire. It always has been.”

Washington’s mom, Michelle, recognized her passion early and moved so that her daughter could attend a marine science magnet program. The school gave her a jumping-off point to launch her career arc. She celebrated her high school graduation by getting her diving certification, which she used to help land an internship studying great white sharks in South Africa, her first solo trip.

At the end of the project, Washington moved on to the University of Miami — becoming the first in her family to graduate from college. There, her mindset was to take every opportunity she could get her hands on.

“Get experience,” she says. “You have to find a way, and you can’t expect anyone to give that to you. You have to work and put in an effort.”